Jim Dey: Post-verdict, sanctimonious pols put on a real show-stopper

May 4—After Chicago's federal prosecutors took their pound of flesh out of politics-as-usual in Illinois this week, one could hear the squealing all the way down to the General Assembly in Springfield.

The four defendants in the Commonwealth Edison case were naturally distraught over their convictions for conspiring to bribe former Democratic Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Legislators had a different reaction. They immediately embraced spasmodic displays that reflected their purported horror, disdain, disappointment and disgust over the trial's revelations.

Gathered on the first floor of the bawdy house, they collectively expressed shock and indignation over the high-jinks upstairs.

"We've taken concrete steps to discourage bad behavior. But, most importantly, I believe we have people committed to behaving better," said Democratic Senate President Don Harmon.

Translated into politician-speak, that means our selfless public servants are rededicating themselves to the challenge of not getting caught. Electronics experts can count on extra work sweeping offices and phone systems for recording devices.

The defendants — former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore and lobbyists Michael McClain, John Hooker and Jay Doherty — were convicted on all charges.

The seven-woman, five-man jury deliberated for 27 hours over five days. But their decision was relatively easy.

The government presented overwhelming evidence of what happened — defendants plied Madigan with expensive favors — and why — they hoped making nice with him would open the door to passing their proposed legislation.

The only real question is whether the indirect gift-giving fits within the definition of bribery under federal law. After all, there was no official quid pro quo — you do this and I'll do that.

There was, however, a clear intent to influence Madigan.

The U.S. Supreme Court may ultimately decide the issue, settling conflicting statutory interpretations among the federal appellate circuits.

The jury's verdict generated a predictable partisan scrum. Democrats professed horror over evidentiary revelations while Republicans pointed fingers at Democrats over Madigan's decades-long status as a party powerhouse.

"The ComEd trial is just a small part of the deep-rooted corruption in our state's Democratic Party," said state Rep. Jed Davis, R-Yorkville.

But Democrats have a ready response to the GOP's claims that they have a monopoly on legislative sleaze: George Ryan.

He's the former Republican governor who was shipped off to the joint before Democratic Gov. Rod Blagojevich was shipped off to the joint.

It's undeniable that over the years, members of both parties have enthusiastically supped at the public trough, citizen interest in honest, efficient and thoughtful government notwithstanding.

Some may scoff at the claim that Illinoisans, marinated in decades of public corruption, still care how their government operates.

After all, public corruption here is a rich source of humor. Even some of those disgusted by the clout factor aren't above using whatever influence they have to get what they want.

But one juror's post-verdict comment reflected a widespread public attitude.

"I would speak for the jury when I would say we want politics to run in a correct manner ... without any shady business that either skirts the rules or blatantly disregards them," she said.

Those are fine sentiments. This being Illinois, a relevant aphorism comes to mind: "People in the nether regions want ice water. That doesn't mean they're going to get it."