Jim Dey: Two high-profile cases playing out at same time

Mar. 16—Legal proceedings Tuesday in two courtrooms in two Illinois cities could have a big impact on the state's future.

One case — which played out before the Illinois Supreme Court in Springfield — involves a dramatic change in the criminal-justice system that would allow most accused criminals to be released from jail following their arrest.

That's the Pretrial Fairness Act, the part of the SAFE-T Act criminal-justice reform package that a Kankakee County judge ruled was unconstitutional because of a provision that eliminates the cash-bond system for those accused of many different misdemeanors and felonies. The seven-member high court heard oral arguments on the question.

The other — set in a federal courtroom in Chicago — is the ComEd bribery conspiracy trial. Following jury selection the day before, prosecution and defense lawyers began their opening statements

Four once-powerful ComEd lobbyists/executives are accused of overseeing a massive, multi-year bribery scheme in which roughly $1.3 million was funneled to the friends/associates of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan in exchange for Madigan's favorable treatment of utility-favored legislation that included proposed rate hikes.

"In short, Madigan wanted, the defendants gave, and the defendants got. It's that simple," Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Streicker told jurors.

Although Madigan is absent from the trial, his name will be prominently featured because the government has alleged he orchestrated the conspiracy. In effect, he will be the pink elephant in the courtroom's corner, but one who will not be ignored.

Madigan won't go to trial until next year in connection with the ComEd case and another similar one involving AT&T.

Lawyers for the four defendants — lobbyists Jay Doherty, Michael McClain and John Hooker and former ComEd executive Anne Pramaggiore — are both conceding facts presented by the government and dismissing them as wrongly criminalizing politics as usual in Illinois' money-drenched legislative process.

Story continues

They call it "lawful ingratiation" and insist there were no explicit quid pro quos.

It remains to be seen how jurors, steeped in the Chicago's "ubi est mea" — "Where's mine?" — culture, will react to defense arguments. In two previous high-profile corruption cases involving former Govs. George Ryan and Rod Blagojevich, they rejected similar claims.

While the proceedings in the SAFE-T Act case took one day and featured dry legal arguments, the ComEd case will be lengthy and attention-grabbing.

That owes to the social prominence of the alleged conspirators, the nature of the intrigue and the judge's decision to release FBI recordings of defendants' conversations after they are introduced as evidence.

Chicago radio and TV — and far beyond — will be filled with revealing and titillating excerpts that show how the political sausage is really made in our corrupt state.

But there's no doubt the high court's ruling on the Pretrial Fairness Act will have a more dramatic effect on ordinary people. Public safety has become an increasing concern in many Illinois cities, especially Chicago, where pro-police candidate Paul Vallas and anti-police candidate Brandon Johnson are competing in the April 4 mayoral election.

Johnson has previously called for "defunding the police" but has since softened his position to attract votes.

Ironically, Attorney General Kwame Raoul is playing an active part in both dramas that involve similar interests. He's leading the legal fight to preserve the Pretrial Fairness Act, which is vehemently opposed by both police and prosecutors, while pursuing politics by endorsing Johnson for mayor of Chicago.