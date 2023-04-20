Jim Dey: Union chapter president's thefts cost far more than money

Apr. 20—One rule of sound money management is to never throw good money after bad.

Following a recent guilty plea in federal court in the Southern District of Illinois, that rule deserves a slight revision: Never throw good money after bad, especially if it's not your money.

Byron Clemons Sr. of Alton should have remembered that. If he had, he wouldn't be in quite as much legal trouble.

He pleaded guilty April 11 to "transportation of stolen money."

That's fed speak for embezzling more than $202,100 from the AFSCME union chapter in Alton and spending much of it at casinos across the river in Missouri.

Clemons, 35, will be sentenced July 20 by Judge Staci Yandle at the U.S. District Court in Benton. He faces up to two years in prison.

The ease with which he acted reminds again that, without strict financial controls, it's easy — and tempting — to steal.

The veteran state employee was active in AFSCME Local 124 in Alton. He became its president in 2017, serving until 2022.

As president, he naturally had access to the union's account at U.S. Bank.

Starting in February 2021, he began to withdraw money — $15,000. Prosecutors said he didn't spend it, keeping the money in his home safe.

Clemons waited until April before taking $2,029 to "prevent his car from being repossessed," prosecutors said, and gambled away the rest.

On May 8, 2021, Clemons withdrew another $10,000. Nervous about the possibility of his thefts being discovered, Clemons did what many embezzlers try to do.

"He used this additional cash to gamble at casinos in an attempt to regain the $15,000 he had previously stolen," prosecutors said.

Clemons continued to lose. But despite the withdrawals from the union's account, his actions did not draw any notice.

That's when he went on a rampage. From May 19, 2021, to Jan. 7, 2022, prosecutors said Clemons "made 46 additional withdrawals," using the cash both to gamble and pay personal expenses.

When Clemons left his union post at the end of January 2022, there was no longer a fox to guard the hen house. His successors started to wonder where all the members' dues went.

A subsequent criminal investigation revealed the details that ended with Clemons' guilty plea, which has a laughable twist.

As a condition of his guilty plea, Clemons is prohibited by law from "serving in any capacity with any labor union in the future." His plea agreement also states that he "will not seek any such position, nor will he accept any such position if it is offered to him, in the future."

Unions are about trust among the members and their elected officials, and violations like Clemons' provide useful ammunition to those who object to union power.

That's why the Illinois Policy Institute, a critic of public-employee unions, cited Clemons' guilty plea when it reminded public employees that they can't be forced to join unions to work for the state.

The institute noted that AFSCME Council 31's membership has fallen from 65,000 in 2017 to roughly 53,000 in 2022 as a consequence of a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision that ruled that forced union dues are unconstitutional.

The decision in Janus vs. AFSCME said new employees don't have to join public-employee unions and current members can terminate their membership "for any reason." Criminal actions like that of Clemons will undoubtedly encourage more departures.