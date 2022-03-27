Jim Gaffigan: The horrors of older kids
After years of standup in which he's complained about his five young children, comedian Jim Gaffigan has discovered something truly terrifying: being the father of five older children.
After years of standup in which he's complained about his five young children, comedian Jim Gaffigan has discovered something truly terrifying: being the father of five older children.
Lana Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations, deplores the Taliban decision to shut secondary girls schools in Afghanistan, just hours after they reopened, calling it "a profoundly disturbing setback" and "an arbitrary decision" outside the Security Council at the UN headquarters in New York.
Troy Kotsur has swept awards show season for his performance in CODA. Now, the star is in the running for an Oscar, making history as the first deaf male actor to be up for an Academy Award.
Jeff Fortenberry resigned after he was found guilty of three felonies for lying in a campaign contributions case. The GOP politician could go to prison.
During the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson this week, Ted Cruz singled out multiple books while questioning the judge about her stance on critical race theory. Two such books were Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s “Antiracist Baby” and “Stampled (For Kids),” both of which are used to teach about prejudice and racism at […]
The dollar share of international reserves has declined over the past two decades, while the yuan has gained ground, according to an IMF report.
The White House is walking back President Biden's comment that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot stay in power." The Kremlin has released a statement saying that Mr. Biden doesn't get to decide who leads the Russian people. Nancy Cordes reports.
Cassidy Murray, a seventh-grade student at a Cambridge school, died Wednesday in Aruba, her family said in a statement.
Professor Ibram X. Kendi wrote the book for children up to age 3, criticized during the Supreme Court hearing.
Spring arrived, and with it grumblers who wish Daylight Savings would be year-round. Bad idea.
There’s a lot we still don’t know about the Sun. While missions like NASA’s Parker Probe will help enlighten us, scientists continue to discover new things that are quite baffling. In fact, scientists are currently baffled by a new type of wave discovered in the Sun. The new waves in the Sun have never been … The post Mysterious waves inside the Sun have scientists baffled appeared first on BGR.
Sharing voices with and for the African American community.
Police in Winter Haven are looking for a man they said attacked a 73-year-old man on Saturday.
UPDATE 5:50 PM: Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins had 10 substances in his system at the time of his death, according to a “forensic medical study,” the results of which were released Saturday by Colombia’s Attorney General’s Office, CNN reports. The substances detected by a urine toxicology test include THC, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids. […]
The USS Orleck, one of the most decorated ships in U.S Navy history, made its way to Downtown Jacksonville Saturday.
Three teens were indicted following the December assault left Cole Hagan hospitalized with brain bleeds, skull fractures, and a broken collarbone.
Police say video recorded Mahmoud Saad dumping all kinds of landscaping debris from his tree removal service in the suburbs.
Dozens of neighbors in one Green Country community are upset after they saw toll booths installed on a section of a new highway they say was supposed to be free to drive.
The man went missing on March 24, the sheriff’s office said.
A 14-year-old boy visiting from Missouri died Thursday night after falling from a ride at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, authorities said Friday.
The property at 4490 43rd Ave. has amassed a $154,500 code-enforcement fines, and they continue to accrue at $100 a day.