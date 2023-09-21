Jim Gorman, Mansfield industrialist, philanthropist, and aviator, dies at 99

Local industrialist and philanthropist Jim Gorman died Wednesday. He was 99.

As president of the Gorman-Rupp Co., he oversaw the manufacturing and sales of the company’s pump systems from his Mansfield and Bellville plants and plants around the world.

Gorman was a Mansfield industrialist who served as president of Gorman-Rupp Co., a company co-founded in the 1930s by his father, J.C. Gorman Sr., and H.E. (Herb) Rupp.

In 2019, Gorman stepped down from the company’s board of directors after 73 years.

Jim Gorman stands next to the company's first corporate plane, which hangs inside the Gorman-Rupp Co. on South Airport Road.

Gorman was inducted into the North Central State College Entrepreneurial Hall of Fame in 2004, and later the North Central Ohio Industrial Museum’s Champions of Industry. He also earned the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development’s Chairman’s Award in 1984.

But early in his life, Gorman played a much different role. He was an Army Air Corps pilot during World War II, serving in New Guinea, where he flew 70 combat missions.

“There wasn’t any place to spend money in New Guinea, so I started sending my paychecks home,” Gorman told the News Journal last year. “Finally, I wrote my dad and said, for goodness’ sake, instead of putting this money in the bank, buy me something. And he did. He bought me a farm on Route 97 between Lexington and Bellville,” the News Journal reported earlier.

Jim Gorman: Generous philanthropist

The YMCA of North Central Ohio announced earlier it will create a sports complex on the 35-acres of land donated by Gorman along Ohio 97/Interstate 71 in Bellville.

Ed Olson, president of the board of trustees at the Mansfield Memorial Museum, said Gorman, was a longtime benefactor of the museum at 34 Park Avenue West and "the vision" for the creation of the Frank P. Lahm Aviation Museum, which opened last fall at the rear of the museum at 40 Park Avenue West.

Jim Gorman and the Gorman Foundation purchased the aviation building in November 2019 for the Soldiers and Sailors Building.

Community leader Chriss Harris, said Thursday, "The community lost a great man and philanthropist, always willing to help others, especially college students in need. His support of NC State and OSU-M scholarships is legendary. I’m very fortunate to have known Jim and am saddened by his passing."

The Richland County Park District acquired its first property in 1975 when, as the story goes, someone convinced Jim Gorman and his sister, Jean Bate, to donate 20 acres of land on Lexington to bring the total to 84 acres.

Three more parcels brought the total close to 150 acres.

Ready to fly

Gorman celebrated his 21st birthday overseas while an Army Air Force pilot.

"When I graduated from Mansfield Senior High in 1941, my grandmother's present was 10 hours of dual flying time," Gorman told the News Journal in 2019. "Of course that did it."

He joined the Army in 1942 and became a C-47 cargo plane pilot.

"General MacArthur and myself toured the Pacific together, except he was leading," he said.

He was a charter member of the 179th Airlift Wing of the Air National Guard at Mansfield Lahm Airport, having joined the unit when it was initially formed as the 164th Fighter Squadron in June 1948.

About 500 employees

When the News Journal interviewed Gorman in 2019 he talked about the employees at Gorman Rupp Co. near Mansfield Lahm Airport.

In News Journal archives dating from 1948, Gorman was quoted often as saying he believes in treating his employees as he would like to be treated.

"I haven't changed," he said.

Gorman can remember the names of almost all of his employees, both current and former employees.

He said he can remember as a young boy being a gopher for his father at the company.

"I would go for this and go for that," he said.

Because of the hard work of the family and the pump industry, the Gorman name has become world renowned for the quality of their pumps.

As he climbed the stairs to his office in 2019, he said he's enjoyed seeing the company grow.

"And of course, you don't do that by yourself. We've been very, very fortunate in this company in having some tremendous people work here," he said.

Family was always important to him

An avid aviator, Gorman's late wife Marge was a commercially rated pilot and one of the first 100 women helicopter licensed pilots in the world. She piloted aircraft across the Atlantic Ocean on four occasions. Marge was a past president of the Mansfield Aviation Club, a member of the Ninety-Nines Women's Pilot Association, The Whirly Girls, and a longtime volunteer at Kingwood Center Gardens.

Jim Gorman is survived by two children, son Jeff Gorman and daughter Gayle Gorman Green, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Both Jeff and Gayle are pilots too.

Wappners Funeral Directors in Ontario is handling arrangements.

