Jim Hill Band Director dies unexpectedly over weekend. What we know

The band director of Jim Hill High School died unexpectedly over the weekend, according to an announcement posted Monday on the Jackson Public Schools Facebook page.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our dear Chris Little, who served as the esteemed band director at Jim Hill High School," the Facebook post states. "Mr. Little left an indelible mark on countless lives through his passion for music, a distinguished former member of the JSU Sonic Boom Marching Band, he consistently inspired his students to achieve their best, demanding nothing short of excellence. His impact will endure through the numerous individuals he influenced within the Jackson Public Schools community and throughout the city of Jackson. To assist those in need, grief counselors are available on-site at Jim Hill High School to provide support during this difficult time.”

Little was the band director at Jim Hill for the past 18 years, according to LinkedIn.

JPS officials said he died Sunday and his age was unavailable.

"Praying for my Jim Hill Tiger fam and especially the band!" said Zenobia Summers, a former Jim Hill student. "This one hurts frfr. I know it’s hard but keep pushing through so that Mr. Little’s legacy can continue because nobody does it better."

