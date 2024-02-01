Jim Jaggers honored for his years of service in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG’s Jim Jaggers was honored Wednesday for his career of serving the Mid-South on the weather front and the charity front.

The American Meteorological Society presented Jim with an award for his years of distinguished service in the Mid-South. He received the June Bacon-Bercey Award for Broadcast Meteorology.

The presentation was made in Baltimore, Maryland.

WREG’s Jim Jaggers receives National Weather Association’s Broadcaster of the Year award

From sunny days to tornado warnings, Jim has done it all to keep the Mid-South safe and informed.

Over the years, he has also raised $4.5 million for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

