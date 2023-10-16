Jim Jordan-Backing Republican Receives A Blunt Reminder… But To No Avail

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) is all in for Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) bid to become the next House speaker.

And the Texas Republican told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he’s not letting Jordan’s role in Donald Trump’s failed plot to overturn the 2020 election result change his mind.

Crenshaw talked up Jordan’s candidacy to replace ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as the House remains speaker-less and at a standstill.

Jordan’s reputation “has changed over time,” claimed Crenshaw, who argued the key Trump ally has “become part of the solution, not part of the problem.”

Tapper reminded Crenshaw that Jordan “defied a congressional subpoena and he was trying to get (then-Vice President Mike) Pence to overturn the electoral votes but anyway, you’re in the Jordan camp.”

“But a lot of them did that,” responded Crenshaw. “If I held that grudge, I wouldn’t have friends in the Republican Conference, because a lot of them did that.”

Crenshaw made “an excellent point,” acknowledged Tapper, noting how two-thirds of the GOP conference opposed certifying the result.

Crenshaw was not among those 139 House Republicans, though.

“I was always on an island there,” Crenshaw told Tapper.

CRENSHAW: Jordan has become part of the solution. Not part of the problem



TAPPER: I mean, he defied a congressional subpoena and tried to get Pence to overturn the electoral votes



CRENSHAW: But a lot of them did that. If I held that grudge, I wouldn't have friends in the GOP pic.twitter.com/AxsZkPUjxd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 15, 2023

