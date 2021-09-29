Rep. Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, called on people to seek employment in a Tuesday tweet.

"Everyone is hiring. Get a job," the congressman's tweet read.

ANTI-BIG TECH ANTITRUST PUSH EXPECTED UNDER BIDEN

Everyone is hiring. Get a job. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) September 28, 2021



The U.S. public has been slow to get back to work after 2020 disrupted the labor market with pandemic shutdowns. Republicans have highlighted the possibility that expansive unemployment benefits kept workers from returning to their jobs.

Jordan previously made comments about the effect of federal aid programs on the labor market, pinning the shortage on the Biden administration.

"When you pay people not to work, you shouldn’t be surprised when you can’t find workers," Jordan told Fox News in May. "So that’s the problem, and these governors are reacting to what every single employer across our district and across our state and frankly around our country I have had a chance to visit with."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"Every single one says they can’t find people to work," he continued. "They are hiring anyone that they can find, but they just can’t find these people. I think this is just good common sense and telling the Biden administration time to knock this stuff off."

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Jim Jordan, Labor, Jobs

Original Author: Matthew Miller

Original Location: Jim Jordan calls on people to find employment: 'Everyone is hiring'