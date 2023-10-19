Jim Jordan expected to bow out ahead of House speaker vote

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Republican nominee for speaker of the House, talks with colleagues on Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives briefly met Thursday with Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, expected to forego a third vote for speaker.

Jordan will not pursue a third vote after failing to capture the speakership through two rounds of voting, according to ABC News, CNN and the Washington Post.

Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., called the meeting into session, only to immediately call recess after the opening prayer and Pledge of Allegiance.

Some Republicans have floated the idea of elevating the authority of McHenry so the House can resume debating resolutions to fund the government beyond Nov. 17. Jordan has also warmed to the proposal. If he remains the Republican designee he will retain the right to request another vote.

Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., introduced a resolution to empower McHenry to oversee regular House business. As an appointed speaker pro tempore, rather than an elected one, McHenry may only oversee floor debate and voting for a new speaker.

Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., walks through Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Twenty Republicans voted against Jordan in the first vote and 22 in the second, leaving him with a record low 199 votes for a majority nominee.

A candidate needs 217 votes to establish a majority and be named speaker.

Speaker Pro Tempore Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speak at the House Chamber podium ahead of a second ballot to elect a new speaker on Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

The House went through 15 rounds of voting in January when it elected Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as speaker. The House has been without a speaker for more than two weeks since McCarthy was ousted. Eight Republicans, led by a motion from Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., voted to remove him.

Several Republicans who voted against Jordan have reported being pressured by his supporters. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., said pressure from Jordan has "cemented" his opposition.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., smiles after a TV interview outside the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

"His tactics certainly didn't work on me," Gimenez said. "Actually, I became more cemented in my position. He should have left me to my own devices. Now by being threatened, by being pushed -- I'm Hispanic. I'm a Cuban. You just don't do that to us."

Democrats have remained unified throughout the process, voting unanimously to remove McCarthy and to support Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., as speaker.

Former speaker of the House Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., after a vote to elect a new speaker on Tuesday. McCarthy has voted twice for Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Several Democrats have chided Jordan while making their oral votes, calling him an "insurrectionist." Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., has said he will not vote for Jordan because he has refused to acknowledge that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election fairly, defeating Jordan ally Donald Trump.

Jeffries on Wednesday said Democrats would continue to oppose Jordan if more votes were called.

"The Republicans have to end this saga, as opposed to us having another futile effort to elevate and insurrectionists to lead the House of Representatives," Jeffries told CNN.