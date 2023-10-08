Jim Jordan feels 'very good' about his odds of being elected the next House speaker. Here's why

WASHINGTON−Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan feels good − "very good" − about his chances of becoming the next Republican speaker of the House, and he's not being shy about it.

From conservative hardliners to moderates to former President Donald Trump, Jordan says he has "amazing feedback and incredible feedback."

"We got three committee chairmen for me. I feel very good about that support," he said to host Maria Bartiromo on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

His top competitor is House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., the No. 2 ranking Republican behind ousted former Speaker Kevin McCarthy and someone who calls him a friend.

Republicans are back in conference Monday and will be meeting early this week to hear from Jordan and Scalise on why they should have the top leadership role in the House.

Both of them have collected support from influential lawmakers in the House, though Jordan seems to be getting a lot of support from Trump and his allies. It's mutual, as Jordan has been a huge ally to Trump on Capitol Hill as chair of the House Judiciary Committee, which is investigating President Joe Biden and his family.

Jordan is making the case that he's the one who can unite the Republican conference "and then who can go tell the country what we’re doing here, the things we’re working on, the things that matter to them and how it matters to them and how it impacts them and their family," he said. "That’s what we’re supposed to do in politics."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rep Jim Jordan feels 'very good' about his odds to become next speaker