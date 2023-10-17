Jim Jordan loses first round of House Speaker vote

Jim Jordan secured only 200 votes in the first round of voting, with 20 Republicans voting against him

Republican Jim Jordan has failed in his bid to get elected Speaker after the first roll call vote in the US House of Representatives.

The Donald Trump-backed right-wing Ohio lawmaker earned 200 votes in the lower chamber of Congress, with 20 Republicans refusing to vote for him.

His loss means that the House remains without a Speaker, 14 days after Kevin McCarthy was ousted.

Mr Jordan must now try again to get the necessary votes from opponents.

He needs 217 votes to secure the Speaker's chair. Asked earlier if he thought he'd reach that in the first round of voting, Jordan told reporters, "I think so," but if not, "we'll keep voting".

Without a Speaker, the House is unable to pass any bills or approve White House requests for emergency aid. That includes potential help for Israel amid its ongoing war with Hamas.

Democrats remained unified behind their nominee Hakeem Jeffries of New York. He earned more votes than Mr Jordan, but Democrats are the minority party so it was not enough. He received 212 votes.

Republicans who refused to vote for Mr Jordan voted instead for Kevin McCarthy, the former Speaker who was ousted on 4 October, or picked other candidates.

Mr Jordan is a founding member of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus and seemed to be an outsider in the race, which began two weeks ago.

In his 16 years in Congress, Mr Jordan has faced criticism for his record. He was once labelled a "legislative terrorist" by former Speaker John Boehner.

When nominating Mr Jordan on Tuesday, Republican Representative Elise Stefanik called him a "a patriot, an America First warrior who wins the toughest of fights".

But after the vote it was clear that Republicans remained divided, and they would now need to regroup with their members to see whether they could get Mr Jordan's candidacy back on track - or try to find another option.

Bryon Donalds, a Republican lawmaker who supports Mr Jordan, told the BBC that he was surprised at how many people voted against him.

When asked if another round of votes will be held on Tuesday, he replied: "I'm not sure", but he added that Mr Jordan should not drop out just yet.

Another Republican who voted against Mr Jordan, Mario Diaz-Balart, said he did not feel "pressure at all" to change his vote.

He added that any effort to "intimidate" him would end any negotiations. "If that's the case, that's where you lose me," he said.

A similar scenario played out in January, when Mr McCarthy needed 15 rounds of voting over four days to win the Speaker's gavel.

Fierce resistance to Ukraine war funding among Republican hardliners, including Mr Jordan himself, contributed to the vote that led to Mr McCarthy's ouster.