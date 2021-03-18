Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, and the Squad have made their mark in Congress — just not with actual lawmaking, study finds

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Griffin Connolly
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Congressman Jim Jordan has become a rock star among conservative backers of Donald Trump. (Getty Images)
Congressman Jim Jordan has become a rock star among conservative backers of Donald Trump. (Getty Images)

The most effective lawmakers at passing actual laws aren’t the ones out there grabbing headlines or feeding the cable news beast.

Congressman Jim Jordan, who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump for his fierce defence of the former president, was the third least effective Republican in the 116th Congress (2019-20) when it came to actually moving legislation through the House.

That’s No 202 out of last Congress’ 204 GOP members, according to a recent study from the Center for Effective Lawmaking, a joint group of researchers from Vanderbilt University and the University of Virginia.

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, another Fox News darling, ranked well into the bottom quartile among Republican lawmakers, according to the study.

To determine each lawmaker’s score, researchers weighed 15 different metrics that sought to capture the number of bills a member introduced last Congress, how those bills fared in terms of moving towards the House floor for a final vote, and the significance of those bills, among several other inputs.

Read more:

The average House member introduced 20 bills in 2019 and 2020, the study found, but just one of roughly every 40 bills actually passed the House. Even fewer passed the Senate and were signed into law by Mr Trump.

Lawmaking naturally favours members of the majority party as well as those whose ideology and legislative approach tack towards the centre.

While “The Squad” of four progressive congresswomen of colour last term — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota — were some of the most recognisable faces and voices in Washington last term, their uncompromising legislative approach placed them lower on the legislative effectiveness score rankings.

Ms Tlaib was the only member of the Squad who cracked the top half, finishing 92nd out of 240 House Democrats based largely on her work to reform US finance and welfare programmes.

Mr Trump signed into law a bill from Ms Tlaib cracking down on people who defraud those who receive federal disability checks.

More than writing laws

Of course, being a member of Congress entails much more than just the sausage-making of writing laws.

The legislating process has become increasingly top-down in recent years, forcing members to leverage their skills in other useful ways for the party: fundraising, publicising certain policy issues, using their platforms and rhetorical gifts to fundamentally shift the views of the electorate.

American public opinion would doubtless look much different — on a range of issues — in a world without Mr Jordan, Mr Gaetz, and members of the Squad leveraging their bully pulpits and social media savvy.

But the sausage must be made, and that largely falls to the men and women with gavels: six of the top 10 most legislatively effective lawmakers in the House last year, according to the study, chaired committees.

Former Appropriations Chairwoman Nita Lowey of New York, who retired in January, nearly doubled the weighted score of the next-highest legislator (Transportation Chairman Peter DeFazio of Oregon), passing 14 of the 30 bills she sponsored. Seven of those eventually became law.

That’s no surprise: appropriating trillions of dollars to keep the government running is consistently the most important legislative function of Congress, and Ms Lowey was in charge of that process.

Moderates shine

In an increasingly polarised Washington and with Republicans in the minority, the shortlist of the most effective GOP legislators included a handful of those who could be described as moderates.

Congressmen Chris Smith of New Jersey, John Katko of New York, and Don Young of Alaska, each cracked the top six.

While Mr Young and Mr Smith hail from relatively safe districts, Mr Katko has surmounted tricky re-election odds each of the last two election cycles as the GOP representative of a district that broke for both Hillary Clinton (2016) and Joe Biden (2020) over Mr Trump.

Pacing the Republicans last term in legislative effectiveness was Congressman Michael McCaul, the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

While Democrats and Republicans may disagree on a host of more granular issues within the sphere of international affairs, Washington has enjoyed a broad bipartisan consensus on foreign aid programmes, peace-keeping forces in unstable regions around the world, and sanctions on adversaries in China, Iran, and Russia.

Mr McCaul actually posted a higher legislative effectiveness score than his Democratic counterpart, former Chairman Eliot Engel, who lost his 2020 primary to New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Salmon Chaos': Taiwan asks people to stop changing their name to get free sushi

    A top Taiwanese official issued a plea on Thursday for people to stop changing their name to "salmon" after dozens made the unusual move to take advantage of a restaurant promotion. In a phenomenon that has been dubbed "Salmon Chaos" by local media, around 150 mostly young people flocked to government offices in recent days to officially register a change in their name. The cause of this sudden enthusiasm was a chain of sushi restaurants. Under the two day promotion which ended Thursday, any customer whose ID card contained "Gui Yu" - the Chinese characters for salmon - would be entitled to an all-you-can-eat sushi meal along with five friends. Taiwan allows people to officially change their name up to three times. But Taiwanese officials were not amused. "This kind of name-change not only wastes time but causes unnecessary paperwork," deputy interior minister Chen Tsung-yen told reporters as he urged the public to "cherish administrative resources". "I hope everyone can be more rational about it," he added. Local media ran interviews with people who took advantage of the promotion. "I just changed my name this morning to add the characters 'Bao Cheng Gui Yu' and we already ate more than Tw$7,000 ($235)," a college student surnamed Ma told TVBS news channel in southern Kaohsiung city. Roughly translated, Ma's new moniker means: "Explosive Good Looking Salmon". "I've changed my first name to salmon and two of my friends also did," a woman surnamed Tung told SET TV. "We'll just change our names back afterwards." Other salmon-themed names reported in local media included "Salmon Prince," "Meteor Salmon King" and "Salmon Fried Rice" The United Daily News reported that one resident decided to add a record 36 new characters to his name, most of them seafood themed, including the characters for "abalone", "crab" and "lobster".

  • Outrage as 172 Republicans vote to oppose Violence Against Women Act

    House of Representatives votes through bill to reauthorise Violence Against Women Act day after Atlanta spa shootings

  • We will never learn from Caroline Flack’s death until women admit they were part of the problem

    Last night saw the release of the Channel 4 documentary Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death. Originally, Caroline Flack had been planning to make a documentary with the filmmaker, Charlie Russell. She wanted to tell her side of the story following allegations that she had attacked her partner Lewis Burton. Only, as we are all too well aware, Flack died by suicide before the documentary could start filming. Presumably because Flack herself had proposed the film, the people closest to her have chosen to be involved – her mother, her twin, her friends, celebrities from her mid-noughties X Factor heyday including Olly Murs and Dermot O’Leary. It’s a somewhat one sided story – more a eulogy than a documentary, with the narrative of a brilliant but unhappy woman, broken on the wheel of celebrity. As producer Anna Blue, tells the documentary: ‘…she just wasn't emotionally wired to deal with all the problems that came with being famous.’ It’s a familiar story, from Britney Spears to Marilyn Monroe. A talented young woman dreams of being adored, becomes famous and realises that for every person who loves you, there will be someone who cannot wait to see you fail. And somehow, the criticism will feel 10 times louder than the praise. The story repeats again and again and again as we create more and more famous people. Where a hundred years ago there were only a handful of celebrities outside of royalty, we now have thousands of them. Actors, singers, reality TV stars, YouTubers, Instagrammers – the list of ways to become a star grows and grows. The nature of fame has changed over the last hundred years or so, too. Once upon a time being famous meant a red carpet premiere and then a return to your mansion in the Hollywood Hills, easily going incognito with sunglasses on. But camera phones obliterated celebrity anonymity, replacing autographs with selfies, while social media enabled us to track, follow, discuss and contact the famous. And while on the face of it most celebrity magazines are slightly less toxic now than when Heat magazine would draw a ring around a cold sore or a belly roll. But there are plenty of publications who still share the cruel photographs and allow the readers to tear the woman to shreds in the comment section. Even for someone without mental health issues it would be an overwhelming experience. It couldn’t be less surprising that people like Caroline Flack, with delicate mental health, struggle with modern day fame. It’s surprising that anyone is emotionally strong enough to handle being famous in 2021.

  • Cagefighter murdered teacher ex-partner after discovering her relationship with boy, court hears

    Paul Robson may and stamped on and kicked Caroline Kayll, leaving her with fatal brain injuries, jurors told

  • SLS: Successful test for world's most powerful rocket

    Engineers have carried out a major engine test of Nasa's Space Launch System.

  • Kiwis accept Royal Yacht Squadron's America's Cup challenge

    Britain’s Royal Yacht Squadron Racing has been confirmed as the Challenger of Record for the 37th America’s Cup, meaning it will help determine the rules and location for the next edition of sailing’s marquee regatta. Royal Yacht Squadron Racing presented its challenged two days earlier, immediately after Emirates Team New Zealand successfully defended the Auld Mug with a 7-3 victory over Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team on the Hauraki Gulf. “It is great to once again have the RYSR involved, given they were the first yacht club that presented this trophy over 170 years ago, which really started the legacy of the America’s Cup,” Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron commodore Aaron Young said in a statement.

  • A new coronavirus variant found in France can hide from COVID-19 nasal-swab tests

    The French health ministry announced Monday that it has identified a new coronavirus strain, and patients had at first tested negative for infection.

  • Postal Service finds 'no evidence' of Project Veritas' claim that mail workers tampered with ballots in the 2020 election

    The "whistleblower" behind the claims quickly recanted them, and investigators analyzed the ballots and saw no evidence of tampering.

  • A private investigator says The Sun paid him to dig up private information on Meghan Markle and her family

    The Sun hired a famous private investigator to get information on Meghan Markle. He says he accessed her phone and Social Security numbers.

  • 54% of Republicans said they believe the Capitol insurrection is getting too much attention, a new Pew survey shows

    Among Democrats, 40% said they think too little attention is being paid to the riots while only 8% think the riots are receiving too much attention.

  • The US hasn't authorized AstraZeneca's vaccine for 2 main reasons. That could change in April.

    If the vaccine is found to be safe and effective in US trials, the FDA could authorize it for emergency use next month.

  • Indonesia urges ASEAN leaders to hold summit on Myanmar coup

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday urged a halt to violence in Myanmar and asked the fellow leaders of Southeast Asia countries to hold a summit on the crisis. “Indonesia urges that the use of violence in Myanmar be stopped immediately to avoid more victims,” Widodo told a televised address, offering his condolences to the victims and their families. Widodo, the leader of Southeast Asia’s largest economy, said that he will immediately contact the sultan of Brunei, which holds the rotating presidency of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, to set up an ASEAN summit to address Myanmar’s turmoil.

  • 72 Democrats sign motion to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress

    The Congresswoman says war has been declared on ‘strong Republican women’

  • Fate of Homestead detention center in limbo as child border crossings surge

    The Biden administration says it has not made a decision on whether the Homestead detention center for migrant children will reopen as the number of kids crossing the border alone continues to surge.

  • Who Are They? FBI Asks Public to ID 10 Men Shown on Violent Capitol Riot Videos

    FBI/YoutubeSince the Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol, where thousands of MAGA supporters breached the building and injured dozens of law-enforcement officials, federal authorities have been playing a game of catch-up.While more than 300 rioters have been identified, the FBI believes almost triple that number participated in the deadly attacks—and is relying on the public’s help to find 10 unidentified individuals that are believed to have committed the most violent offenses.In a slew of videos released Thursday by the FBI, Capitol rioters can be seen shoving, bashing, and attacking police trying to stop the mob from storming the Capitol with clubs and chemical sprays. In one video, a man is seen dangling a fire extinguishing over a metal railing before spraying officers, while in another a rioter can be seen repeatedly striking a line of officers with a baton.In one video captured on a police officer’s body camera, a man in a MAGA hat is seen charging at multiple officers and attempting to push them to the ground. Another clip shows a separate man in a MAGA hat using a pole to violently beat officers. A third rioter wielding what appears to be an electroshock device can be seen in a crowd fighting with officers— repeatedly hitting the law enforcers with the baton-like device while a loud buzz and bright flashes can be seen.“I want to warn you that these images are disturbing. You will see officers being punched; beaten with sticks, flagpoles, and their own shields; as well as being sprayed with a variety of unknown substances,” Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, said in a statement announcing the videos. “Speaking as a law-enforcement officer—but also as an American citizen—it is alarming to watch these videos.”The new footage marks the FBI’s latest push to apprehend those who were most violent during the insurrection that killed five individuals, including U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. On Monday, two men were arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting Sicknick and other officers with bear spray. Hours after the attack, Sicknick died at a local hospital—although the details of his death are still unknown.D’Antuono noted Thursday that the arrest of those two men—Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios—was only made possible from public tips. Shane Jenkins, who was arrested this month after allegedly using throwing a “metal pipe, a desk drawer, and a flagpole” at officers on Jan. 6, was identified with the help of online sleuths and tips, D’Antuono said.Riot Suspects Bear-Sprayed Capitol Cop Brian Sicknick in the Face Before He Died: ProsecutorsAmong the 300 individuals charged in the riots are several members of right-wing extremist groups who are accused of training and planning for the riots for at least two months and coordinating on the ground to ensure maximum damage at the Capitol as legislators met to confirm Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. The FBI said Thursday that more than 65 people that have been arrested for their actions on Jan. 6 are facing charges for assaulting law enforcement officers.And the clips released by the FBI on Thursday show the extent of violence and chaos that ensued from these rioters during the insurrection. In one clip, a white man wearing a blue face covering can be seen screaming and aggressively grabbing an officer’s mask to jerk his face forward. As a result, the cop, who is among a line of officers in riot gear trying to contain the group, has his head bashed against a shield multiple times.“We’re grateful to the members of the public who have already been a tremendous help in these investigations,” D’Antuono said Thursday. “We know it can be a difficult decision to report information about family, friends, or coworkers, but it is the right thing to do, and the FBI continues to need your help to identify these suspects.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Sebastian Stan says he struggled to pay his rent after starring in 'Captain America: The First Avenger'

    Stan and Chris Evans starred in the 2011 film. Years later, he landed his own Marvel show, "The Falcon and the WInter Solider," with Anthony Mackie.

  • North Korea cuts ties with Malaysia over US extradition

    North Korea on Friday announced the termination of diplomatic ties with Malaysia over its decision to allow the extradition of a North Korean criminal suspect to the United States. The ministry said that it was announcing “total severance of the diplomatic relations with Malaysia, which committed super-large hostile act against (North Korea) in subservience to the U.S. pressure.”

  • North Korea Says It’s Ghosting Endless Calls and Emails From Team Biden

    BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIForget about talks on anything between the U.S. and North Korea. That was the latest message from Pyongyang amid fears the North may soon test-fire a long-range missile capable of sending a nuclear warhead anywhere in the U.S.North Korea dashed the Biden administration’s hopes for fresh dialog with a broadside Thursday proclaiming absolutely no contact “can be possible unless the U.S. rolls back its hostile policy toward the DPRK [the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea].”The statement, in the name of Choe Son Hui, North Korea’s first vice foreign minister, said the U.S. had “tried to contact us since mid-February through several routes, including New York”—a reference to the North’s UN mission, often the easiest channel through which to get in touch.The Americans, she said, had “requested to contact us by sending emails and telephone messages”—“even the evening before the joint military drill” with the South Koreans “imploring us to respond to its request through a third country.”It was all for naught. Choe’s unequivocal response, carried in English by Pyongyang’s Korean Central News Agency, was dripping with scorn eerily similar to that of Kim Yo Jong, younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, mocking South Korea’s acquiescence to annual exercises. Between them, their statements appeared as a calculated one-two punch—first on Tuesday by Yo Jong mostly targeted at South Korea, then by Choe, the next highest woman in the North Korean hierarchy, at the U.S.Kim Jong Un’s Kid Sister Warns Biden Not to Make ‘a Stink’ With South Korean Exercise Drills“We don’t think there is a need to respond to the U.S. delaying-time trick again,” said Choe. “We will disregard such an attempt of the U.S. in the future too.”Choe accused the White House and the departments of state, treasury and justice of having “reeled off a spate of rhetoric” about “additional sanctions and diplomatic incentives.” At the same time, she said, “the U.S. military keeps stealthily putting military threat to us and is committing spying acts against us with lots of reconnaissance assets”—a reference to flights by spy planes south of the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas—amid “aggression-minded joint military exercises targeting us.”The war games involving U.S. and South Korean command posts, not combat troops on the ground, wound up Thursday after nine days, but the statement left no doubt that the confrontation on the Korean peninsula was escalating sharply. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, meeting their opposite numbers in Seoul on their first visit as members of President Joe Biden’s new cabinet, both emphasized the mounting dangers of North Korea’s nukes and missiles.A sign of rising tensions was that U.S. officials have taken to calling for “denuclearization of North Korea” rather than “complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula”—the wording of the statement signed by Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un at their summit in Singapore in June 2018. In a sign of differences between Washington and Seoul, South Korea’s Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said “denuclearization” of the peninsula was “correct.” The U.S. withdrew its nukes from South Korea some 30 years ago and the South does not produce them.The threat of North Korean missile tests consumed U.S. efforts to try to bring the dovish views of South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in in line with reports that North Korea was working feverishly to develop a long-range missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead to targets anywhere in the U.S.North Korea also is believed to have been producing nuclear warheads and modernizing its fleet of submarines. The fear is that a North Korean submarine could fire a submarine-launched ballistic missile or SLBM from close to U.S. shores with greater accuracy than an ICBM or long-range ballistic missile fired thousands of miles away.Both Blinken and Austin larded their dialog in Korea with tough verbiage to persuade South Korea’s somewhat leftist government of the need to repair an alliance that became increasingly frayed during Donald Trump’s bromance with Kim.Blinken set the tone, calling the alliance “a linchpin for peace, security and prosperity”—familiar words that U.S. officials have been using for years. He and Austin, he said, would “reaffirm U.S. commitment to the alliance and build on it”—all to bring reluctant members of Moon’s government in line with U.S. thinking.The final communique, issued by both the U.S. and Korean sides in talks, was a masterpiece of diplomatic double-talk, papering over differences, all agreeing U.S. forces in South Korea “play a critical role.” The statement said North Korea “nuclear and ballistic missile issues” were “a priority” but failed to say what to do about them. The word “shared” showed up eight times—stressing “shared values” against “shared threats” with“a shared commitment to address and resolve these issues.”Beneath the level of formal statements, the U.S. and South Korea still disagree on how to approach North Korea. “Washington’s and Seoul’s leaderships must confront several unresolved policy differences to establish not only a coordinated North Korea strategy, but also a more robust alliance,” said Mathew Ha of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “One major issue that could spark discord,” he said, “is the South Korean administration’s introduction of inter-Korean engagement programs and incentives to revive inter-Korean diplomacy.”Kim’s eagerness to conduct nuclear tests reflects the reality that “the fundamentals of North Korea are really not changing,” said Sidney Seiler, officer for North Korea at the National Intelligence Council. “North Korea has the long-term objective of normalizing its nuclear status” that is, gaining recognition as a nuclear power.Kim Jong Un Finally Offers His Response to U.S. Election: More NukesBy meeting Trump in summits in Singapore in 2018 and in Hanoi in 2019, said Seiler at a panel sponsored by the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, Kim “secured awareness in Washington that North Korea should be dealt with as an equal.” No way, he said, could North-South Korean relations improve “until North Korea gets serious about denuclearization.’North Korea is “gradually intensifying pressure” by threatening to use ICBMs, said Sue Mi Terry, formerly with the CIA, now a senior fellow at the center, but there would not be “a breakthrough in North-South Korean relations until there’s a breakthrough in U.S.-North Korea relations.”Victor Cha, who served on the National Security Council during the George W. Bush presidency and now runs the Korea program at CSIS, said clearly the North Koreans “have said they are no longer bound by the moratorium” of the Trump presidency while looking for “a way to get attention.”North Korea conducted its sixth, most recent underground nuclear test in September 2017 and test-fired an ICBM most recently two months later. The North test-fired numerous short and mid-range missiles before and after Trump met Kim for summits in Singapore in June 2018, in Hanoi in February 2019 and then four months later in the truce village of Panmunjom, but these were not seen as matters of great concern.Blinken, departing Thursday for a meeting with China’s Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi In Anchorage, was to appeal for Chinese cooperation in persuading North Korea to get rid of its nukes. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed “the threats from North Korea” would be “part of the discussion with the Chinese.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Rep. Grace Meng accuses Trump and Republicans of 'putting a bull's-eye on the back of Asian Americans across this country'

    Meng grew emotional as she criticized Republicans' rhetoric about COVID-19 amid a sharp rise in anti-Asian violence.

  • House scuttles GOP attempt to boot Swalwell from intel panel

    The House has dismissed a Republican attempt to remove California Rep. Eric Swalwell from the House intelligence panel over his contact more than six years ago with a suspected Chinese spy who targeted politicians in the United States. Democrats scuttled the effort from House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, 218-200, after he forced a vote. Federal investigators alerted Swalwell to their concerns — and briefed Congress — about Fang in 2015, at which point Swalwell says he cut off contact with her.