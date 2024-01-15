Jim Jordan Reveals What He Loves Most About Trump And... Wow.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is getting slammed on social media after naming what he admires about Donald Trump.

“The thing I love so much about President Trump is this guy hates to lose,” Jordan said in Iowa on Sunday, a day ahead of the state’s caucuses.

Jordan’s not wrong; Trump famously hates losing.

“The worst thing in his world would be to be a loser,” Jack O’Donnell, who ran a casino for Trump in the 1980s, told The New York Times in 2020. “To avoid being called a loser, he will do or say anything.”

But that “anything” includes a campaign of lies after he lost the 2020 election. He made unsubstantiated claims of election fraud and lost dozens of court cases related to those claims. His efforts culminated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which was carried out by Trump supporters attempting to block the certification of the election results.

But despite his hatred of losing, Trump’s done a lot of it since entering politics.

After winning the White House in 2016, the Trump-led GOP lost the House in 2018 as well as both the White House and Senate after the 2020 elections.

His track record in 2022 endorsements was also decidedly mixed.

The New York Times notes that while 82 percent of Trump-backed candidates won, many were already heavily favored incumbents. All five of his candidates in the most competitive House districts lost. He also lost six of the seven races where his super PAC spent money, the Times reported.

Jordan’s critics stepped in with some reminders:

The last time he lost, he incited an insurrection.



News flash: That’s not a good thing. pic.twitter.com/BO3V5sqD7S — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) January 15, 2024

He hates losin' so bad he led an armed rebellion against his own country. https://t.co/5ywkP75Ztj — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) January 14, 2024

