Jim Jordan says he has 'real concerns' with Jan. 6 panel after sit-down request

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said on Wednesday that he has "real concerns" about the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, which requested to sit down with him in a letter earlier in the day.

Jordan was asked about the letter in an interview with "Fox News Primetime" guest host Brian Kilmeade.

"It looks like the Jan. 6 committee, who didn't want you on them, on the Jan. 6 committee, might want you in front of them to take questions. What will your reaction be? Will it be the same as Mark Meadows - take a walk - or would you sit down and speak to them?" Kilmeade asked Jordan.

"I mean we just got the letter today, Brian," Jordan answered, later alleging that the committee had previously altered documents.

"We're going to review the letter, but I gotta be honest with you. I got real concerns about any committee that will take a document and alter it and present it to the American people, completely mislead the American people like they did last week," he added.

Jordan was apparently referring to a hearing earlier this month in which Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) read part of a forwarded text that Jordan sent to Meadows, the former White House chief of staff.

The text, which Schiff attributed to an unnamed lawmaker at the time, said then-Vice President Mike Pence "should call out all electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all" during the election certification process on Jan. 6. Sources confirmed to CNN that Schiff read only a portion of the full text sent by Jordan.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Jan. 6 committee sent a letter to Jordan seeking his cooperation in its probe, claiming he likely had communicated with then-President Trump on the day of the riot.

"We understand that you had at least one and possibly multiple communications with President Trump on January 6th," Chairman Bennie Thompson wrote in his letter.

"We would like to discuss each such communication with you in detail. And we also wish to inquire about any communications you had on January 5th or 6th with those in the Willard War Room, the Trump legal team, White House personnel or others involved in organizing or planning the actions and strategies for January 6th," he added.

The committee is also interested in "any discussions involving the possibility of presidential pardons for individuals involved in any aspect of January 6th or the planning for January 6th," Thompson wrote.

Jordan did acknowledge in an interview with Spectrum News in July that he had spoken with Trump on Jan. 6.

"Yeah, I mean, I spoke with the president last week, I speak with the president all of the time. I spoke with him on Jan. 6. I mean, I talked with President Trump all the time, and that's ... I don't think that's unusual," he said.

"I would expect members of Congress to talk with the president of the United States when they're trying to get done the things they told the voters in their district to do," he added.

The Hill has reached out to the Jan. 6 committee for comment.