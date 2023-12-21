Jim Jordan's Biden Slam Only Reminded People Of His Fellow GOP Grifters

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) tried to throw stones from deep within a glass house Wednesday evening, denouncing President Joe Biden on Fox News in a way that only succeeded in reminding people about all the grifters in the GOP ―- including, of course, Donald Trump.

Jordan was once again trying to promote the unproven allegations that Biden was involved in his son Hunter’s foreign business deals. The congressman came out with what he seemed to think was a real mic-drop line.

“When you do something that benefits your family financially and you’re a public official,” Jordan said, “that’s not supposed to happen.”

Jordan: When you do something that benefits your family financially and you’re a public official, that’s not supposed to happen pic.twitter.com/koassGXpQp — Acyn (@Acyn) December 20, 2023

Jordan unsurprisingly didn’t get any pushback on the air. But users of X, formerly known as Twitter, were quick to note that Jordan’s comments seemed to apply to lots of conservative politicians.

Like, lots.

Lots of examples Gym, what about Donald J. Trump, Clarence Thomas, Jared Kushner, James Comer…. https://t.co/eiHh7f5kAL — Dutchy Patrick (@DutchyPatrick) December 20, 2023

Agreed, time to impeach Clarence Thomas https://t.co/nBsrCE3RiH — Kyle Swanson (@kiswanson) December 21, 2023

Jim Jordan has been in elected office for 28 years. He’s worth north of $30,000,000. Do the math. https://t.co/Q9uh281A3T — Warren (@swd2) December 20, 2023

EVERY TRUMP CHILD EXCEPT BARRON (SO FAR) WOULD LIKE A WORD.



Also, you traitorous garbage pail sized piece of gerrymandered MAGA trash, you have zero evidence and you know it. https://t.co/UKfRwg37mc — Marmel (@Marmel) December 21, 2023

