Jim Jordan's Brazen 'Bipartisan' Claim Gets The Treatment On Twitter

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) was mocked on Monday for his claim about bipartisanship in a new House GOP committee.

Jordan, the House Judiciary Committee chair, told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo the first hearing of the House committee investigating the “Weaponization of Government” against conservatives was actually bipartisan because Republicans invited Tulsi Gabbard and Jonathan Turley to talk.

“I will point out, you know, our first hearing, it was bipartisan,” he said. “We invited Tulsi Gabbard in to talk, and she was tremendous. On the second panel, Jonathan Turley, he’s testified for Democrats and Republicans. So we tried to make this bipartisan because, frankly, it should be that way.”

Jim Jordan claims his "weaponization of government" hearing was actually bipartisan because Republicans invited Tulsi Gabbard and Jonathan Turley pic.twitter.com/ISvT7TdYzM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 13, 2023

Critics questioned the “bipartisan” claim, pointing out that Gabbard and Turley both frequently appear on conservative Fox News.

Gabbard formerly represented Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district as a Democrat. After a failed presidential campaign in 2020, she quit the party and became a paid contributor on Fox. She’s guest hosted for prime-time personality Tucker Carlson.

Attorney Turley is a legal analyst for the channel.

Gabbard changed her party affiliation to Independent and Jonathan Turley is a long time MAGA contributor to Fox irrespective of whatever party registration. — Bill Wong (@ten24get) February 13, 2023

Lol. Jim Jordan claims the Republican-led Twitter hearings were ‘Bipartisan’ because Tulsi Gabbard participated.



Who wants to tell him? — Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 13, 2023

...Republicans invited an Independent and an Attorney 🤦♂️. https://t.co/Jbg44llamB — Brynt (@JohnBrynt) February 14, 2023

Chutzpah on this guy — Magdalena (@mags_iarba) February 13, 2023

