Jim Jordan's Fearmongering Question Prompts Withering 1-Word Reply From Stephen King

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Friday doubled down on his previous fearmongering over what freedoms “they” are apparently coming for next.

“First, they came for your guns. Then, your gas stoves. Then, your gas cars. What’s next?” he asked on Twitter.

First, they came for your guns.



Then, your gas stoves.



Then, your gas cars.



What’s next? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) January 27, 2023

Horror author Stephen King had a scathing single-word answer for the Ohio Republican.

“You,” the writer wrote.

You. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 28, 2023

King was one of many critics to post a similar response:

Hopefully your job. — Ryan Negri (@RyanNegri) January 27, 2023

You. — Carol Abney, CPA (@ElectCarolAbney) January 27, 2023

No they didn’t. Nobody is coming for any of those. — Mike Van Someren (@mvsforwi) January 27, 2023

Hopefully, in your case, your smart phone & keyboards, so you can't type such offensive things anymore. (You do realize it's Holocaust Remembrance Day, and you're paraphrasing Niemöller, right? You cannot possibly be ignorant enough not to know this.) — Amy Washburn (@AIWashburn) January 28, 2023

I hope they come for your seat! — Ivan Kasanzew (@IvanKasanzew) January 27, 2023

We literally still have every one of those things — BOXINGisJAZZ🎺🥊 (@DanielFromIL) January 28, 2023

We still have all of the above. When should I expect them to come? — Lost Dutchman (@tiemen) January 27, 2023

None of these things have happened which perfectly encapsulates the conservative mind — Mankrik’s Wife (@Marty_Shannon) January 27, 2023

oh shut up — Savan Kotecha (@Savan_Kotecha) January 27, 2023

Hmm.

You came after Reproductive Rights.

Gay Marriage.

Black History.

Non-Christian Religious Freedom.

Voting Rights.

Public Education.

Net Neutrality.



Clean Air and Water.

Seriously, what the Hell are you gonna attack next while distracting people w “gas stoves?” — Mat Pruneda (@Mat4Texas) January 28, 2023

