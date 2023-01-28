21

Jim Jordan's Fearmongering Question Prompts Withering 1-Word Reply From Stephen King

Lee Moran
·2 min read

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Friday doubled down on his previous fearmongering over what freedoms “they” are apparently coming for next.

“First, they came for your guns. Then, your gas stoves. Then, your gas cars. What’s next?” he asked on Twitter.

Horror author Stephen King had a scathing single-word answer for the Ohio Republican.

“You,” the writer wrote.

King was one of many critics to post a similar response:

