Jim Matthews: Suspect charged with murder of Detroit radio news anchor and attack on his family

Michigan police have charged a suspect in the murder of Detroit radio news anchor Jim Matthew.

The individual allegedly behind the attack on Mr Mathews and his family on Friday has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and three counts of unlawful imprisonment, court records show.

Mr Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM radio station for nearly seven years, was pronounced dead on the scene, while his 35-year-old girlfriend suffered multiple stabbing injuries, Chesterfield Police said.

She managed to flee the scene with their five-year-old daughter, who suffered minor injuries. The couple’s 10-year-old son was found tied up in a closet with trauma to his head and is in critical condition.

The suspect, 55, was taken to a hospital after he tried to kill himself following the attack, police said.

