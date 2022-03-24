Jim Rogers death investigation: 11 Investigates reinstatement of officer with checkered past

How did a veteran police officer with a checkered past get reinstated to duty after an internal investigation into the tasing and death of Jim Rogers?

Rogers died in the hospital the day after he was tased ten times by an officer investigating a report of a stolen bike. An internal report said that the officers used excessive force and failed to get Rogers medical attention. On Wednesday, the city confirmed that five officers had been fired and that three were being reinstated. The medical examiner ruled his death accidental, but a county grand jury is investigating whether any of the officers should face criminal charges.

Sgt. Carol Ehlinger, who responded to the scene after Rogers was tased and handcuffed, was initially given an oral reprimand. But when new public safety director, Lee Schmidt, took office in January, he didn’t waste any time reversing that decision and recommended her firing. Then, in a surprise move Wednesday, the public safety director reinstated Ehlinger along with two other officers, while firing five officers.

Earle asked the executive director of the Citizen Police Review Board, Beth Pittinger, how Ehlinger managed to keep her job with such a controversial past.

“That’s a valid question, and I think the policy makers should answer that question. How do you trust the system where you don’t understand how decisions are being made?” said Pittinger.

Ehlinger, who returned to duty and was ordered to undergo retraining, has been with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police for more than three decades and has faced controversy before.

In 1995, she was accused of grabbing a female officer by the throat and slamming her head against the wall.

Ehlinger’s attorney argued it was a training exercise.

A jury ruled in the officer’s favor and settled the case for $425,000.

Then in 2007, another officer filed suit, accusing Ehlinger of putting him a choke hold because she was upset that he shut down a road.

The city paid $12,500 to settle that lawsuit.

“She has a history of conduct that has reflected poorly on the operations of the bureau of police and has cost the taxpayers of the city a lot of money,” said Pittinger.

As for Ehlinger’s involvement in the Rogers case, her attorney told me she arrived on scene after the other supervisors, and never even talked with Rogers.

Pittinger contends that doesn’t matter.

“You have an obligation as a supervisor to intervene whenever there is a questionable action going on,” said Pittinger.