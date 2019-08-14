Jim Simons Exits UnitedHealth, Costco

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), founder of Renaissance Technologies Corp., sold shares of the following stocks in the second quarter.

The guru closed his UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) holding. The trade had an impact of -0.28% on the portfolio.

ae56c2943e04c62261ed5376a9e06fea.png More

The provider of health insurance services has a market cap of $236.18 billion and an enterprise value of $263.94 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 25.48% and return on assets of 8.26% are outperforming 68% of companies in the Health Care Plans industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.41 is below the industry median of 0.58.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.05% of outstanding shares, followed by Dodge & Cox with 0.70% and Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio)'s Viking Global Investors with 0.39%.

Simons exited his Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) position. The portfolio was impacted by -0.25%.

a6a24b5fd7bea0c7a15420dc988d0182.png More

The American retailer has a market cap of $121.50 billion and an enterprise value of $120.16 billion.





GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 27.12% and return on assets of 8.55% are outperforming 80% of companies in the Retail - Defensive industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.26 is above the industry median of 0.39.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway with 0.99% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.67% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.57%.

The investor sold out shares of Lowe's Companies Inc. (LOW). The portfolio was impacted by -0.25%.

27d68ec2e233530f25214d47016902ca.png More

The home-improvement retailer has a market cap of $75.61 billion and an enterprise value of $90.0 billion.





GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 49.68% and return on assets of 6.25% are outperforming 61% of companies in the Retail - Apparel and Specialty industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.18 is below the industry median of 0.59.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 1.82% of outstanding shares, followed by Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.17%, Segalas with 0.34% and Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio)'s Maverick Capital with 0.30%.

The firm cut the Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) holding by 85.37%, impacting the portfolio by -0.20%.

9b7239d4c673619080dc7458af6a981d.png More

The company, which provides software, hardware and services, has a market cap of $1.06 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.0 trillion.