Jim Simons Exits UnitedHealth, Costco

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), founder of Renaissance Technologies Corp., sold shares of the following stocks in the second quarter.
The guru closed his UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) holding. The trade had an impact of -0.28% on the portfolio.
The provider of health insurance services has a market cap of $236.18 billion and an enterprise value of $263.94 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 25.48% and return on assets of 8.26% are outperforming 68% of companies in the Health Care Plans industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.41 is below the industry median of 0.58.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.05% of outstanding shares, followed by Dodge & Cox with 0.70% and Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio)'s Viking Global Investors with 0.39%.
Simons exited his Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) position. The portfolio was impacted by -0.25%.
The American retailer has a market cap of $121.50 billion and an enterprise value of $120.16 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 27.12% and return on assets of 8.55% are outperforming 80% of companies in the Retail - Defensive industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.26 is above the industry median of 0.39.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway with 0.99% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.67% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.57%.
The investor sold out shares of Lowe's Companies Inc. (LOW). The portfolio was impacted by -0.25%.
The home-improvement retailer has a market cap of $75.61 billion and an enterprise value of $90.0 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 49.68% and return on assets of 6.25% are outperforming 61% of companies in the Retail - Apparel and Specialty industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.18 is below the industry median of 0.59.
The company's largest guru shareholder is Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 1.82% of outstanding shares, followed by Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.17%, Segalas with 0.34% and Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio)'s Maverick Capital with 0.30%.
The firm cut the Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) holding by 85.37%, impacting the portfolio by -0.20%.
The company, which provides software, hardware and services, has a market cap of $1.06 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.0 trillion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 42.84% and return on assets of 14.81% are outperforming 81% of companies in the Application Software industry. Its financial strength is rated 6.2 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.71 is below the industry median of 3.13.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Primecap Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.49% of outstanding shares, followed by Dodge & Cox with 0.41% and Fisher with 0.27%
Simons closed his Chevron Corp. (CVX) position. The portfolio was impacted by -0.20%.
The integrated energy company has a market cap of $232.35 billion and enterprise value of $255.48 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. While the return on equity of 9.54% is underperforming the sector, the return on assets of 5.75% is outperforming 64% of companies in the Oil and Gas - Integrated industry. Its financial strength is rated 6.2 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.28 is below the industry median of 0.36.
Fisher is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.26% of outstanding shares, followed by Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.23% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.10%.
Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) holding was closed, impacting the portfolio by -0.19%.
The video game publisher has a market cap of $36.92 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 15.07% and return on assets of 9.59% are outperforming 58% of companies in the Application Software industry. Its financial strength is rated 7.4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.72 is below the industry median of 3.13.
Primecap Management (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 1.07% of outstanding shares, followed by Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.83% and the Sands Capital Management's Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.75%.
Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.
This article first appeared on GuruFocus.
