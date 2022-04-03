Jim Springfield announces his candidacy for St. Augustine City Commission

Florida native and retired educator Jim Springfield has filed with the St. Johns County Supervisor of Elections to become a candidate for the St. Augustine City Commission, Seat 5.

The 69-year-old says that he has a desire to serve because he is deeply committed to the city and wants to help guide the community’s direction. He is concerned with environmental issues such as flooding and protecting green spaces, future development, continuing proper fire and police services and available affordable housing.

“I have lived in St. Augustine for over 30 years and have seen a lot of changes within that time,” Springfield explains. “I look forward to providing a common sense approach for the City’s future and addressing the key issues affecting this beautiful place we call home.”

Springfield is the former director of the Outdoor Education Center for Alachua County Public Schools. He has held several positions within the St. Johns County School District, including assistant principal for Murray and Sebastian Middle Schools and principal of Gamble Rogers Middle School, during which he was selected as the Region Principal of the Year in the State of Florida.

In 1999, Springfield was named the first principal of Bartram Trail High School and in 2002, became the assistant superintendent for human resources with the St. Johns County School District.

Springfield retired in 2011 after 34 years in public education. Most recently, he served as chief human resource officer for Flagler College from 2017-2022 and also taught at the college as an adjunct professor.

Doug Wiles, president of Herbie Wiles Insurance and former member and minority leader of the Florida House of Representatives, has endorsed Jim Springfield for St. Augustine City Commission, Seat 5, saying, “I’ve known Jim Springfield for many years as a public school principal, worked alongside him as a volunteer in community service organizations, and served with him as a Trustee of the City’s Firefighter Pension Fund. His background and character are qualities that will make him an excellent City Commissioner.”

For more information, visit Springfield’s WEBSITE or check out his social media at @votejimspringfield.

