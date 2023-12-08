Jim Tressel, John Kasich, LeBron James: Who did the public nominate to be OSU's president?

Walter "Ted" Carter Jr. speaks to members of the media on Aug. 22, 2023, after the Ohio State University Board of Trustees named him the school’s new president, effective in January.

Ohio State University's Board of Trustees spent months working with a search firm to find their perfect presidential candidate. Trustees announced their top choice, incoming President Walter "Ted" Carter, Jr., in August.

But trustees had dozens of other individuals nominated by the public to pick from.

As part of its search for Ohio State's 17th president, trustees and the Presidential Search Committee hired Education Executives, a Santa Barbara, California-based external search firm, to lead the search. But the committee also invited the public to submit nominations for the university's next leader.

The Dispatch obtained the nominations submitted from February to August through a public records request. Nominations, submitted on a form on the trustee's presidential search website, would be kept confidential until the search concluded.

Ohio State received 200 nominating submissions in that time, with submissions ranging from university presidents and faculty members to elected officials and professional athletes —and a few not-so-serious suggestions.

Incoming President Carter was not nominated by anyone using this form.

"We appreciate everyone who participated in the presidential search process by giving input, submitting a nomination, or attending a forum," said OSU spokesman Ben Johnson. "We cannot wait to welcome President Carter to Ohio State in January. He brings an unparalleled combination of strategic leadership, service and experience in higher education."

Ohio State University's Board of Trustees invited the public to submit nominations for people who they believed should be the university's 17th president.

The person with the most nominations was someone already familiar with Ohio State: Jim Tressel.

Tressel, the sweater-vest clad former head Buckeyes football coach who worked at Ohio State from 2001 to 2010, retired in February after nine years as president of Youngstown State University. He was nominated 14 times.

Those who nominated Tressel alluded to his leadership on and off the field in their comments.

"As the former president of Youngstown State University and head coach at Ohio State, Tressel has a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership and success," one nominator wrote. "During his time at Youngstown State, Tressel oversaw significant improvements in enrollment, fundraising, and academic programs. Additionally, his tenure as head coach at Ohio State included multiple Big Ten championships and a national championship, further demonstrating his ability to lead and achieve results."

"Jim Tressel is an Ohio native, knows the school very well, has its best interests at heart, and has experience as a University President," another nominator wrote. "I can't imagine a better candidate."

Jim Tressel, former Ohio State and Youngstown State football coach, wears a sweater vest with an Ohio State logo on one side and a Youngstown State logo on the other. Tressel also served as Youngstown State's president from 2014 until this past February, when he retired. More than a dozen people nominated him for Ohio State's next president.

Outgoing Ohio State Provost and Executive Vice President Melissa Gilliam received the second-most nominations with 10 submissions. Gilliam was hired by former Ohio State President Kristina Johnson in 2021. She will take over as Boston University's president-elect on Jan. 1.

Nominators pointed to Gilliam's leadership during the last two years as the university's chief academic officer as a big reason for making her Ohio State's president.

"In the short time Provost Gilliam has been at the university, I have seen a dramatic, positive shift in the culture and operations of the Office of Academic Affairs, and the larger university community," one nominator wrote. "She is a truly transformational leader with infectious energy, vision and demonstrates warmth and courage."

Six people suggested former Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

Kasich is no stranger to Ohio State. The Republican graduated from the university in 1974 with a bachelor's degree in political science. After Kasich left Congress, Ohio State paid him $50,000 a year for seven years to serve as a "presidential fellow," which involved occasional guest lectures and meetings, according to the Dayton Daily News.

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich formally announced his presidential candidacy at Ohio State University's Ohio Union on July 21, 2015. During the search for a new Ohio State president this year, several people nominated him for the top spot.

After Johnson announced her resignation last year, some floated Kasich's name to replace her. Kasich's spokesman Jim Lynch said at the time that the former governor had not spoken to the university's trustees and leaders about the position.

"But (Kasich) loves the university and has always been committed to helping it succeed. He would be happy to help in any way possible," Lynch said then.

Former Ohio State President E. Gordon Gee also got four nominations. Gee, who served as OSU president from 1990 to 1997 and again from 2007 to 2013. He is currently heading West Virginia University, also for the second time.

"Bring back the OG!!!" one student wrote in their nomination.

Two leaders at other public research universities received multiple submissions.

Dr. James T. Dalton, provost and executive vice president at the University of Alabama, received five nominations. Dalton is a pharmacist and drug discovery scientist by trade. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Cincinnati and holds a doctorate in pharmaceutics and pharmaceutical chemistry from Ohio State, where he was a faculty member for five years.

George Mason University President Gregory Washington was nominated four times. Washington began his academic career in 1995 as an assistant professor at Ohio State's College of Engineering. He later served as dean of that college and later at the University of California, Irvine. He is currently the first Black president at George Mason.

A number of other higher education leaders were nominated: Indiana University Provost Lauren Robel; Columbia University Provost Mary Boyce; Oklahoma State University Provost Andre-Denis Wright; Rutgers University President Jonathan Holloway; University of Miami Provost Jeffrey L. Durek; and Drexel University President John Fry.

Barbara Snyder, president of the Association of American Universities, was also nominated. She previously served as president of Case Western Reserve University and as provost at Ohio State.

Four individuals nominated themselves for the position.

Not every submission, however, was entirely serious.

One student nominated award-winning musician Lana Del Rey with the suggestion that the search committee stream her 2012 debut album "Born to Die."

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) signals to a teammate during the second half of a Nov. 4, 2023, NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in Orlando, Florida.

And one athletic department employee nominated Ohio native and Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James to lead the university.

