Jim Wells County sheriff's deputy seizes 85 pounds of meth during traffic stop near Alice

A deputy with the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office Criminal Interdiction Division seized about 85 pounds of crystal methamphetamine Wednesday during a traffic stop near Alice.

The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 281, south of Alice, according to a Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

The deputy was given permission by the driver to search the vehicle during the traffic stop, the post stated.

A Jim Wells County sheriff's deputy seized about 85 pounds of crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop near Alice on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

While searching, the deputy discovered about 85 pounds of crystal methamphetamine bundled up and concealed within the vehicle.

Both the driver and narcotics were taken into federal custody.

The driver, who has not been identified, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, the post stated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Kailey E. Hunt covers breaking news and public safety in South Texas.

