Jimbo Fisher responds to Nick Saban's NIL claims
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher popped off about Alabama coach Nick Saban's allegations that Aggies "bought" their football players.
Alabama HC Nick Saban did not hold back when calling out numerous programs by name for buying players on the recruiting trail.
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher called Nick Saban a ''narcissist'' Thursday after the Alabama coach accused the Souheastern Conference rival Aggies of using name, image and likeness deals to land their top-ranked recruiting classes. Less than 24 hours after Saban said Texas A&M was essentially ''buying'' players, Fisher called an impromptu news conference in College Station, Texas, and did not hold back in blasting college football's most accomplished coach, who is also his former boss when the two were at LSU.
College football is already getting spicy.
''I know the consequence is going to be difficult for the people who are spending tons of money to get players,'' Saban said while speaking at an event in Birmingham, Alabama, to promote the World Games being held there in July. Made a deal for name, image and likeness. Saban's comments were first reported by AL.com and echoed some of the points he made in March during an interview with The Associated Press.
