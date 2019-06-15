Jimenez, White Sox crush Sabathia, Yankees

Rookie Eloy Jimenez hit a pair of three-run homers, Lucas Giolito became the first 10-game winner in the majors and the Chicago White Sox reached the .500 mark for the first time in over two months with a 10-2 victory over the visiting New York Yankees Friday night.

Jimenez's six RBIs were a career-high. He connected off CC Sabathia (3-4) in the first inning and Luis Cessa in the sixth. He recorded his third multi-homer game and second against the Yankees. He also has five homers in his last six games.

Jimenez became the third White Sox hitter to get two multi-homer games in a season against the Yankees, joining Greg Luzinski (1983) and Joe Kuhel (1940). Jimenez also matched a career best by getting three hits for the fourth time.

Giolito (10-1) allowed a solo homer to Luke Voit four pitches into the game and little else, holding the Yankees to four hits in six-plus innings. He struck out six, walked four and threw 104 pitches.

Giolito won his eighth straight start and his ninth straight decision. He equaled Minnesota's Jake Odorizzi for the longest winning streak in the majors this season.

The White Sox won for the 11th time in 16 games and reached .500 at 34-34. It is the first time they reached the .500 mark since they were 3-3 on April 5.

Chicago scored eight of its runs with two outs and took a 3-1 lead on Sabathia (3-4) when Jimenez's first homer just cleared the right-center field fence.

Yolmer Sanchez had RBI singles in the first and fifth, while Jose Abreu hit a run-scoring double in the second.

In the sixth, after Leury Garcia scored on a throwing error by second baseman Gleyber Torres, Jimenez hammered a full count pitch 425 feet over the center field fence.

New York lost for the eighth time in 11 games after going 32-10 in its previous 42 games from April 16-June 1.

Seeking his 250th career win, Sabathia was tagged for season highs of six runs (five earned) and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Giolito did not encounter significant trouble until the sixth when the White Sox led 6-1.

Giolito walked Voit with one out and Gary Sanchez with two outs, but he escaped by striking out Didi Gregorius with his breaking ball. He exited to a standing ovation after allowing two hits to start the seventh.

New York scored its other run on a fielding error by Abreu in the ninth.

