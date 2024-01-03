Jimmie Allen's lawyers ask to leave sexual abuse case; accuser says he's stalling

Lawyers for country singer Jimmie Allen, who is facing two separate lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual abuse, say that he has not complied with the terms of their engagement and that their professional obligations require that they stop representing him.

But one of the plaintiff’s attorneys is asking the court not to let them off the case.

Elizabeth Fegan, a Chicago lawyer representing Allen’s former manager in her lawsuit against the singer, said in a Dec. 29 court filing that she has already dealt with three different groups of lawyers for Allen in the last year. Fegan claims that Allen is changing attorneys to stall her client’s right to collect evidence to prove her case.

Jimmie Allen, onstage, playing an acoustic guitar

"Allen has a track record of moving through attorneys. These tactics are part of Allen’s continuing pattern of conduct to forestall Plaintiff’s right to gather discovery to pursue her claims," Fegan wrote.

Jonathan Cole and Katelyn Dwyer of Nashville law firm Baker Donelson did not say in their motion to withdraw as counsel what exactly Allen may have done beyond being “unable to comply with the terms of his engagement,” but they said that they are not trying to cause a delay.

According to Fegan, Cole and Dwyer have collected information relevant to the case sought by the plaintiff in discovery, but they do not intend to produce it before withdrawing as Allen’s lawyers.

Meanwhile, Allen’s public relations manager Dria Baum said that he simply “decided it was best for his case to bring in new legal counsel at the top of the year.” Baum did not comment on other questions emailed by The Tennessean.

Judge William Campbell will rule if Cole and Dwyer are allowed to leave the case.

Fegan, Cole and Dwyer did not respond to requests for comment sent by The Tennessean on Tuesday.

More: Jimmie Allen's former manager suing country star, alleging sexual abuse

In May 2023, Allen's former day-to-day manager sued and alleged that Allen used his power over her to sexually abuse and harass her while she worked for him from 2020-2022. She alleged that on one occasion, Allen raped her while she was incapacitated in a hotel room.

A month later, a second woman, who said she met Allen on a plane trip, sued the singer and accused him of sexually assaulting her in a Las Vegas hotel and recording the encounter on his cell phone without her consent. Fegan also represents this woman.

Allen has countersued both women, accusing his former manager of defamation.

Allen and his ex-wife Alexis Marie Allen filed for divorce just days before the first lawsuit was filed, court records show.

Fegan said that when she contacted Allen about the former manager's plans to sue, she first heard from Deborah Adams from Nashville law firm Frost Brown Todd in November and December 2022. Then a day before the lawsuit was filed, she heard from Andrew Brettler from Hollywood boutique law firm Berk Brettler. In July 2023, Cole and Dwyer told the court that they were representing Allen.

Throughout the case, Fegan requested that Allen produce electronic information related to the case. The court imposed a Dec. 29 deadline for Allen’s lawyers to provide the information.

In a court filing, Fegan wrote that Allen “failed to produce the most basic information sought in discovery.”

During a meeting on Dec. 21, the same day they filed a motion to withdraw as Allen’s counsel, Cole and Dwyer said for the first time that they had used a vendor to collect electronically stored information from two of Allen’s cell phones, Fegan said.

They told Fegan that the vendor that collected the information will store it until Allen retains new legal counsel, Fegan wrote in a court filing, but she added that she is “uncertain that all relevant [electronically stored information] have been preserved and/or collected from Allen.”

In the other lawsuit against Allen, Fegan did not oppose Cole and Dwyer’s withdrawal, which a judge approved on Dec. 28. Allen hasn’t identified his new lawyers in that case yet.

The lawsuits by his former manager and the woman who met Allen on a plane are scheduled to go to trial in November 2024 and March 2025, respectively.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for The Tennessean. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @EvanMealins.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Jimmie Allen's lawyers ask to leave case; accuser says he's stalling