Jimmie "Jay" Lee case update: bond hearing set while attorney maintains innocence

A bond hearing has been set for the University of Mississippi graduate charged with murder in connection with the Jimmie "Jay" Lee disappearance, a spokesperson for the Oxford Police Department said Monday.

Timothy Herrington, 22, will have his first appearance in court Wednesday. His attorney maintains he is innocent.

"Although he has been charged with a serious crime he is presumed innocent. We will vigorously defend him and look forward to clearing his good name," Grenada based attorney Carlos Moore said on Facebook.

Moore is an attorney with The Cochran Firm and is president of the National Bar Association.

Lee, a University of Mississippi student, went missing July 8, last seen leaving Campus Walk Apartments in Oxford early that morning. was driving his 2014 Black Ford Fusion with a custom "JAYLEE1" license plate and wearing "a silver robe or housecoat, gold sleeping cap and gray slippers," according to a university press release. The vehicle was later found at another apartment complex.

Lee was a well known member of the LGBTQ community in Oxford, as well as in his hometown of Jackson, according to previous reporting.

The Oxford Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Murrah High School graduate Jimmie "Jay" Lee of Jackson.

The last week has seen a number of developments in the case. OPD announced Tuesday that the state Attorney General and Federal Bureau of Investigation were getting involved in the case. On Wednesday, members of the community held a rally in support of Lee's family in The Grove.

Then, on Friday evening, OPD announced they had brought murder charges against Herrington, in what had been a missing person investigation up until that point.

"Law enforcement agencies are still working to locate Lee's body. This is still an ongoing investigation and updates will be given at a later date," the OPD statement read.

An OPD spokesperson said Monday that no further updates were available, other than the date of the upcoming bond hearing.

Clarion Ledger will update this story as more information is available.

