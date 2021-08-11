Jimmie Johnson returning to NASCAR? What he told us about the idea and racing Indy 500

Jimmie Johnson is a four-time Brickyard 400 winner at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. But even if he was still racing in NASCAR, that wouldn’t give him an advantage this weekend.

That’s because the Cup Series will compete at the Indy road course rather than the oval for the first time Sunday. Johnson will race at the same track the day before, although he won’t be competing in a stock car.

Instead, he’ll be suiting up for an open-wheel race running a part-time IndyCar schedule.

He spoke with The Observer ahead of the crossover weekend about his rookie season, his Indy 500 ambitions, a potential return to NASCAR and seeing old friends.

This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

Alex Andrejev: I know last weekend didn’t go as you wanted it to, so before talking Indianapolis, what were your takeaways from Nashville?

Jimmie Johnson: Yeah, it was wild and crazy, and just so challenging for veterans or rookies when you look at how many issues happened through the practice sessions, qualifying, the race itself and all the cautions. It’s just a treacherous track. In some ways, I’m happy for the fanbase that the track was so challenging because that was (wild) for any and all watching.

AA: Being a rookie in the series with limited testing time, are you excited for more street courses or is it like, ‘Uh oh. Here we go?’

JJ: It’s all so fun. Of course, I’m eager to have my performance improve and be in a competitive position, but because of the reality I’m facing, I’m being mindful of the challenges I have and really just savoring the experience. It’s been so much fun. The cars are so demanding and so fast.

AA: How do you think stock cars would do on a street course handling all the tight turns? What are your thoughts on a potential NASCAR street race?

JJ: I think it’s something NASCAR should definitely consider. I think NASCAR fans would really enjoy the racing, and when you have a race in someone’s backyard like that and they might not be a fan, I think you win them over with how interesting and compelling a race weekend is for a street circuit. I’m a huge fan of (street courses) and I really do feel that with the challenges IndyCar has with the roads being really bumpy and the cars riding so close to the ground, the NASCAR vehicle is a bit more forgiving. On these street circuits, if you touch a wall with the IndyCar, it’s so much damage. The NASCAR vehicle is a little more durable. I just think that could really be a nice environment for NASCAR vehicles. I think it could crossover really well.

AA: If NASCAR adds a street race, would you come back to the series?

JJ: *Laughs* I’m open. More than anything, I’m trying to keep my race count around 20 races a year and with my road and street courses in IndyCar and then the four IMSA races I’m running for Action Express Racing; I’m right around that 20-race mark. So I’m open, and if a good opportunity came along I would seriously consider it.

AA: When you signed the IndyCar deal with Ganassi it seemed like there could be a natural option to partner with them on the NASCAR side, but I guess that won’t be a possibility in 2022 (with owner Chip Ganassi selling his NASCAR operation to Trackhouse Racing)?

JJ: Right, that seemed like a very easy, logical path to come run some NASCAR events. There’s the Hendrick Motorsports alliance, plus obviously driving the Ganassi IndyCar, so there’s the crossover. Now that opportunity is no longer there, but the phone has been ringing some. There is some interest from other NASCAR teams out there. I wish that the rules would allow Hendrick to run a fifth car because I would love to come back with Mr. Hendrick and moonlight a little bit in one of his cars, but I don’t know if there’s a realistic way to pull that off.

AA: And you’re running a similar part-time IndyCar schedule next season with the street and road courses, right?

JJ: Yes, that’s guaranteed. I’m doing an oval test this month at some point (likely Homestead) just to have that experience to see if ovals interest me, and later in the year, I think I could potentially look at running the Indy 500. That’s kind of the focal point to see if that’s something that I would like to try for 2022.

AA: You’re earlier hesitation on the ovals was over safety.

JJ: Correct. I’ve just watched those fast ovals concerned for my friends. With the aeroscreens that are on the car, I feel like the cars are so much safer. And then of course, spending the year around the series, I’ve learned a lot more about the cars and what they’re capable of. And now I’m at a point where I want to try it on an oval by myself to see if the experience is what I anticipate it being, and maybe pursue the 500 or more.

AA: If the test goes well will it be almost guaranteed you run the 500?

JJ: Well it’s a step in that direction. There still are a lot of moving pieces to put the puzzle together. It would be a fifth car at the 500 for Ganassi next year. I’m not sure if they feel that we’re in a position to do that. We still have the sponsorship side and we need to raise the money to go run the race, so directionally it is heading that way, but there are some other key pieces to put in place.

AA: Previewing this weekend, NASCAR’s Cup Series will be on the Indianapolis road course for the first time and will be at the track on the same weekend as IndyCar. Is there anyone you’re making it a point to see on the NASCAR side while you’re there?

JJ: Yeah, without a doubt. I can’t wait to get over there and see all my friends. I’ve been so busy and we’ve all been going in different directions, I haven’t really been able to see a lot of the guys, so I’m eager to pop in and visit. I also know some of my NASCAR driver friends are interested to see what the IndyCar paddock looks like as well.

AA: Which drivers?

JJ: I know that (Ryan) Blaney would like to come look around. I know Chase Elliott would. Those are just the first two. I’ve had probably six or seven guys reach out and ask about the garage hours for the IndyCar side trying to figure out when they can arrive and what they can see.

AA: Anything I missed asking about your rookie season?

JJ: I’m just thankful for the support. I know a lot of my NASCAR fans have followed the crossover and I know many live in Charlotte, so I appreciate all the support. I’m having a great time learning a new discipline. I can also say that it’s different than I first thought coming in, and that’s been an eye-opener for me. I’m enjoying the challenge and I know that next season when I have a chance to come back to these tracks a second time, it’s gonna be a nice improvement for me and even closing out the rest of the year. Each track that I’m going to, I continue to be closer on pace and speed. Although Nashville was challenging for a bunch of different reasons, we’ll go do it again at Indy and have a great time.