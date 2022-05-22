Jimmie Johnson takes 'aggressive approach', lands 12th in Indianapolis 500 starting lineup
Chip Ganassi Racing driver Jimmie Johnson qualified twelfth with the four lap average of 231.999 mph. Johnson will start outside of row four.
Jimmie Johnson used fast hands to wrestle his car out of a sideways slide that seemed headed toward a massive crash at 230 mph. He saved his car, but his Indianapolis 500 qualifying run was ruined. The seven-time NASCAR champion is locked into his first Indy 500, but on Sunday had a chance to win the pole. The first three rows for the May 29 race were decided by a pair of shootouts, and Johnson, who this week has turned some of the fastest laps in Indianapolis Motor Speedway history, most definitely sent it as soon as the green flag waved for his attempt.
