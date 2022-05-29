Jimmie Johnson talks about Indy 500 crash that took him out of the race

Reuters

On a day of twists and turns on the 2.5 mile oval, the biggest came just six laps from the end when Jimmie Johnson got down on the grass and spun up into the wall bringing out a red flag sending the cars onto the pit lane. "I had to do everything there at the end to keep them behind," said Ericsson, after drinking the traditional quart of milk. Ericsson, a former-Formula One driver, becomes the second Swede to win the Indy 500 after Kenny Brack in 1999.