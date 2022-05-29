Jimmie Johnson talks about Indy 500 crash that took him out of the race
Jimmie Johnson shared late-night laughs with Jimmy Fallon, crushed the fastest speeds of his life, signed autographs for fellow drivers and saved a sideways slide in his first Indianapolis 500 qualifying run. Johnson has had the confidence of a champion at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Join motorsports insider Nathan Brown as he recaps Carb Day.
On a day of twists and turns on the 2.5 mile oval, the biggest came just six laps from the end when Jimmie Johnson got down on the grass and spun up into the wall bringing out a red flag sending the cars onto the pit lane. "I had to do everything there at the end to keep them behind," said Ericsson, after drinking the traditional quart of milk. Ericsson, a former-Formula One driver, becomes the second Swede to win the Indy 500 after Kenny Brack in 1999.
Jimmie Johnson's car taken away after crash costs him the Indy 500
Romain Grosjean talks Indy 500 after crash
For full coverage of the Indy 500 crashes follow along here. Romain Grosjean, Callum Ilott and Rinus Veekay are out so far.
