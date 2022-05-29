Jimmie Johnson's car taken away after crash costs him the Indy 500

Reuters

Dozens of migrants performed an opera in the Mexican border city of Tijuana on Saturday aimed at dramatizing the struggles of those who seek to reach the United States. Featuring baroque music and urban dance, the opera depicts the story of a 15-year-old Guatemalan teenager who fled north, along with her mother, to escape gang violence in her country. Upon reaching the U.S. border near San Diego, however, she and her mother are sent back into Mexico to await their asylum proceedings, under the "Migrant Protection Protocols" (MPP) program, also known as "Remain in Mexico."