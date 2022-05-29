Jimmie Johnson's car taken away after crash costs him the Indy 500
Jimmie Johnson's car taken away after crash costs him the Indy 500
Jimmie Johnson's car taken away after crash costs him the Indy 500
Jimmie Johnson shared late-night laughs with Jimmy Fallon, crushed the fastest speeds of his life, signed autographs for fellow drivers and saved a sideways slide in his first Indianapolis 500 qualifying run. Johnson has had the confidence of a champion at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Memorial Day weekend arrives with a major slate of sporting events. Here's everything you need to know about the point spread.
We pray as parents that none of us will ever have to bury our babies or count the anguished seconds until we're told whether our child survived. How can American parents endure that nightmare – and how can our kids? Margaret Brennan reflects on the "numbing regularity" of school shootings.
Join motorsports insider Nathan Brown as he recaps Carb Day.
The red flag wiped out a nearly three-second lead by Marcus Ericsson, Johnson's teammate
Dana Jacobson talked to racing legend Jimmie Johnson on why he transitioned full-time to IndyCar racing ahead of his Indianapolis 500 debut this Sunday.
A 401(k) is a very popular account for retirement savings. Typically, 401(k)s are provided by employers, and companies may even match your contributions. Since money can be taken out of your paycheck and invested directly into your 401(k), they're very convenient and simple to set up.
The return of a Grey’s Anatomy fan favorite, a memorable Chicago Fire bridal shower and Ellen DeGeneres’ final talk show monologue all scored a spot in our latest Quotes of the Week roundup. In the list below, we’ve gathered more than a dozen of television’s most memorable sound bites from the past seven days, including […]
Dozens of migrants performed an opera in the Mexican border city of Tijuana on Saturday aimed at dramatizing the struggles of those who seek to reach the United States. Featuring baroque music and urban dance, the opera depicts the story of a 15-year-old Guatemalan teenager who fled north, along with her mother, to escape gang violence in her country. Upon reaching the U.S. border near San Diego, however, she and her mother are sent back into Mexico to await their asylum proceedings, under the "Migrant Protection Protocols" (MPP) program, also known as "Remain in Mexico."
They poured egg whites and sardine liquid across the hood of one vehicle, and on the carpet of another vehicle where they left opened sardine cans, the sheriff’s office said.
This truck will definitely leave you staring for a long time.
A Florida gallery owner has been arrested on federal charges for peddling fake art pieces, claiming the cheap reproductions were in fact originals by Andy Warhol, Banksy, Roy Lichtenstein, Jean-Michel Basquiat and others, federal prosecutors said.
Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably noticed that cutout clothing has been popping up everywhere, from red...
Housing advocates are using New York's "zombie law" to introduce more affordable housing to the Big Apple.
Star Tribune via GettySIOUX FALLS—Billionaire Denny Sanford, South Dakota’s richest man, is off the hook in a long-running child porn probe after the state’s assistant attorney general on Friday found he’d committed “no prosecutable offenses.” The banker and philanthropist has been at the center of an investigation since the summer of 2020, after investigative reporting outlet ProPublica reported that Sanford was under legal scrutiny on suspicion of possessing and distributing sexual content inv
Ramsey Solutions conducted a survey of over 10,000 millionaires, and it found that 79% of respondents did not receive any sort of inheritance from a parent or other family member. In that scenario, it's easy to see how you might end up a millionaire. If someone who's a teacher and makes a teacher's salary can become a millionaire, so can you.
Dale Jr said the seven-time NASCAR champ has come close to disaster a couple of times already.
Jason Kokrak entered this week glowing about the truck he won last year. He ended the week by motoring.
From the starting lineup to the winner's circle, follow live updates from Indianapolis Motor Speedway on what's happening at the 2022 Indy 500.
Dixon dominated the race from pole position before a late penalty cost him a shot at his second career win.