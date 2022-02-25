Jimmy Buffett fans blasted his last Alpine Valley Music Theatre show. He's returning there this summer.

Three years after ruffling the feathers of some Parrotheads at his Alpine Valley Music Theatre show, Jimmy Buffett is coming back.

The "Margaritaville" singer is making his way to the East Troy amphitheater July 23 with his Coral Reefer band, the Live Nation-run venue announced. Tickets are going on sale at 10 a.m. March 4 at ticketmaster.com, with prices to be announced.

The 45-year-old amphitheater has long been one of Buffett's go-to stops, but for some fans, his last show in 2019 was a far cry from enjoying a "Cheeseburger in Paradise."

RELATED: Jimmy Buffett fans blast Alpine Valley Music Theatre for huge crowds, long lines, sound issues

RELATED: Heat wave and storms pass before Jimmy Buffett's joyous return to Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Fans took to Twitter to complain about overcrowding and poor sound on the hill for the sold-out show, which drew between 27,000 and 37,000 people — although there were plenty of positive tweets, too. Exacerbating the issues were heavy thunderstorms earlier in the afternoon, which contributed to a traffic backlog, with cars crawling for at least an hour for the final two-mile stretch into the parking lots.

But the complaints didn't deter Buffett from booking a return engagement. It's actually one of eight shows locked in for Alpine, which will make it one of its busiest seasons since 2004.

Slipknot is currently scheduled to reopen the venue June 6 after being dark for two years because of COVID-19, followed by Dave Matthews Band (July 2 and 3); Rage Against The Machine (July 9, their reunion tour kickoff); and Phish (Aug. 12 to 14).

RELATED: These are all the arena, amphitheater and stadium concerts happening in Milwaukee in 2022

RELATED: From Elton John to Olivia Rodrigo, Eric Church to Mitski, these are the 20 top concerts in Milwaukee this spring

Contact Piet at (414) 223-5162 or plevy@journalsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter at @pietlevy or Facebook at facebook.com/PietLevyMJS.

Story continues

Piet also talks concerts, local music and more on "TAP'd In" with Evan Rytlewski. Hear it at 8 a.m. Thursdays on WYMS-FM (88.9), or wherever you get your podcasts.

THANK YOU: Subscribers' support makes this work possible. Help us share the knowledge by buying a gift subscription.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jimmy Buffett coming back to Alpine Valley Music Theatre