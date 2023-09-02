Jimmy Buffett was inspiration behind Latitude Margaritaville Watersound development north of PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Jimmy Buffett, who died Friday (Sept. 1, 2023) at age 76, was the inspiration behind the Latitude Margaritaville Watersound residential development north of Panama City Beach.

Properties went on the market in May 2021. Residents started moving in later that year.

Latitude Margaritaville Watersound opened its Town Square, which includes a fitness center, two pools, amphitheater, restaurant and bar.

Last year, a rezoning of 4,300 plus acres cleared the way for a possible expansion. The sale of the 1,000th home was announced in January of this year.

More Jimmy Buffett: Jimmy Buffett played his last ever Florida concert in February.

Earlier this year, developer Minto Communities USA was ranked 18th in Home Builder Executive Magazine's top 100 private home builders in the U.S. The company received seven awards for Latitude Margaritaville Watersound at the 2023 International Builders Show.

The first phase of the Town Square opened in June.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Jimmy Buffett-themed development a big success in Bay County