Jimmy Buffett Margaritaville
During a performance of 'Escape to Margaritaville' at Shea's Performing Arts Center, attendees were greeted by a surprise, Jimmy Buffett himself!
A self-portrait by artist Frida Kahlo sold for just under $35 million this week at Sotheby's in New York. The sale highlighted how the works of women artists can command incredible sums on the world market. But that hardly tells the whole story. Anthony Mason has more.
This film breakdown of Allen's play shows why the stat sheet doesn't tell the whole story.
The Bills are preparing to host the Colts Sunday. Here's what coach Sean McDermott and the players are saying leading into the matchup.
Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyGhislaine Maxwell appeared to be in noticeably high spirits this week when she returned to court for jury selection for her sex-trafficking trial.The 59-year-old socialite sported a black turtleneck sweater and gray slacks, since the law prohibits jurors from seeing criminal defendants in chains or prison garb. Maxwell shared laughs, hugs and close conversations with her attorneys, and turned in her seat on Thursday to blow a flurry of ki
You may not fully appreciate it yet, but it lifts close to 10 million people out of poverty and provides 50% or more of retirement income for more than a third of older beneficiaries. It's likely to provide a lot of your retirement income, too. You shouldn't just relax and expect to receive whatever Social Security sends you in the future, though, because there are multiple ways that you can increase your benefits.
The Bills play host to the Indianapolis Colts Sunday afternoon and Sal Maiorana has the in depth preview of the game.
A 1955 play by Alice Childress makes an historic and very belated debut
In a PEOPLE exclusive video, Lin-Manuel Miranda is supporting future generations of performers in celebration of the Netflix release of Tick, Tick… Boom!, now streaming
“Paradise Square,” an ambitious new musical heading to Broadway in March, is a fictionalized historical take on the Five Points area of Manhattan and the social forces leading up to the violent Draft Riots of 1863, where what began as immigrant protests against the Civil War draft turned into violence against the Black population of […]
Alice Childress’ timely play “Trouble in Mind” is finally getting its Broadway debut — after a 65-year wait. The late playwright’s first full-length work, about discrimination and imbalanced power dynamics in the theater industry, was produced Off Broadway in 1955 with the plan of moving it to Broadway in 1957. However, Childress refused to bow […]
Money will be used for infrastructure improvements at the historic Detroit Opera House as well as two seasons of artistic programming.
Phoenix concert news: Marshmello at Decadence, Marshall Tucker Band, Fee Waybill, Journey, Tears for Fears, Scotty McCreery, Marie Osmond and more.
Asolo Repertory Theatre will discuss social, political and cultural themes involving four shows, which are offered at discounted prices.
NetflixThis is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.Every once in a while, something happens in life that makes you wonder who you are and if you possibly ever even knew yourself at all. For example, this week I realized I had never seen nor heard a single thing from the musical Tick, Tick...Boom!.I am exaggerating of course. But still,
Their new album is “Unamuno Songs and Stories,” based on the writings of Spanish Civil War-era philosopher Miguel de Unamuno.
Eileen Cantarella recalls her experience spending five days in Newfoundland after Sept. 11 attacks as the musical ‘Come From Away’ arrives in Sarasota
According to Steven Massey, director and founder of It Takes a Village, this year's production of "Say What Say Wiz" might be the best yet
It is high time that the fire was lit under a new full staging of Wagner’s Ring in London: it is five years since Opera North’s semi-staging came to the South Bank, but it is 15 years since the Ring was seen at the Coliseum, and ages since the much-maligned Richard Jones staging at Covent Garden. The fact that it is the same Richard Jones who has been entrusted with this new ENO production will raise some eyebrows, but more to the point on this first night was the intervention of Westminster Cit
Joan MarcusBefore a word is spoken, the power of Trouble in Mind (American Airlines Theatre, to Jan. 9, 2022) is in its very presence on a Broadway stage. As Todd Haimes, the artistic director and CEO of the Roundabout Theatre Company, writes in the program, this Broadway premiere should have happened 64 years ago. Trouble in Mind, which is about racism in the theater—and whose debates and words and pain ring depressingly prescient today—was originally supposed to transfer from off-Broadway to,
The classic musical opens the fall season and marks the return of indoor productions at Asolo Repertory Theatre.