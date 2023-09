Musician Jimmy Buffett died Sept. 1, 2023 after a career spanning over 50 years. A statement posted on his social media says the singer died “peacefully, surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs”.

Here are some photos from one of Buffett’s shows in Raleigh.

Jimmy Buffett in concert at Raleigh, NC’s Walnut Creek Amphitheater Thursday night, April 21, 2016.

Jimmy Buffett in concert at Raleigh, NC’s Walnut Creek Amphitheater Thursday night, April 21, 2016.

Jimmy Buffett in concert at Raleigh, NC’s Walnut Creek Amphitheater Thursday night, April 21, 2016.

Jimmy Buffett in concert at Raleigh, NC’s Walnut Creek Amphitheater Thursday night, April 21, 2016.

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band in concert at Raleigh, NC’s Walnut Creek Amphitheater Thursday night, April 21, 2016. Buffett and the band played Prince’s “Purple Rain” to honor the music icon who died earlier Thursday.

Jimmy Buffett in concert at Raleigh, NC’s Walnut Creek Amphitheater Thursday night, April 21, 2016.

Jimmy Buffett in concert at Raleigh, NC’s Walnut Creek Amphitheater Thursday night, April 21, 2016.

Jimmy Buffett in concert at Raleigh, NC’s Walnut Creek Amphitheater Thursday night, April 21, 2016.

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band in concert at Raleigh, NC’s Walnut Creek Amphitheater Thursday night, April 21, 2016.