Jimmy Carter, former presidents and first ladies to attend Rosalynn Carter tribute service

Former President Jimmy Carter is expected to be in Atlanta today to attend the second day of memorial services for his wife of 77 years, Rosalynn Carter.

Political leaders and their spouses will join the 99-year-old Carter, including President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden; Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff; and former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Fellow former first ladies Melania Trump, Michelle Obama and Laura Bush will also be attendance.

Watch live: Tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter continues

Rosalynn Carter died earlier this month at 96 years old. She had entered hospice care days before, after being diagnosed with dementia in May.

Services for the former first lady began Monday with a wreath-laying at the Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences Complex at Georgia Southwestern State University, her alma mater. The Carters' four children were all in attendance.

Tuesday's tribute service begins at 1 p.m. and will be held at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University. Though it is invitation-only, it will be aired on public radio and televised by various networks. Check local listings for more information.

The Carters' love story is historic, lasting longer than any former president and first lady.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” Jimmy Carter said in a statement after his wife's death. "She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

Former President Jimmy Carter, left, and former first lady Rosalynn Carter, sit together at an NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta.

