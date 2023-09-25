Jimmy Carter makes surprise trip to Plains Peanut Festival in Georgia ahead of 99th birthday

WASHINGTON - Former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter made a surprise trip to the Plains Peanut Festival in Plains, Georgia, on Saturday despite their health challenges.

The Carters, both born in Plains, rode in a black SUV through the festival while attendees took photos and waved at them, as seen in a video shot by a spectator.

“Beautiful day for President & Mrs. Carter to enjoy a ride through the Plains Peanut Festival! And just a week before he turns 99,” the Carter Center wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “We’re betting peanut butter ice cream is on the menu for lunch! #JimmyCarter99”

Jimmy Carter entered hospice care at age 98 in February after a series of short hospital stays, and his grandson, Jason Carter, told USA TODAY earlier this month that his grandparents were both nearing an end.

Rosalynn Carter, 96, was diagnosed with dementia in March.

“He's been in hospice now for several months, but they are happy,” Jason Carter, chairman of the Carter Center’s Board of Trustees and an attorney, told USA TODAY. “They are together. They are at home. They're in love, and I don't think anyone gets more than that. I mean, it's a perfect situation for this time in their lives.”

He also told USA TODAY that “their ability to stay grounded in who they are, despite all of the things that they've done in their life, is remarkable.”

Ahead of the former president’s birthday on Oct. 1, the Carter Center is calling on the public to upload birthday wishes with a photo or video to be featured in a digital mosaic of Jimmy Carter.

Contributing: Marina Pitofsky

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jimmy Carter makes surprise trip ahead of 99th birthday