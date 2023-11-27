Jimmy Carter Set To Attend Rosalynn Carter’s Memorial Service

Former President Jimmy Carter will attend the memorial service for his late wife, Rosalynn Carter, on Tuesday, CNN reports, citing the Carters’ grandson Jason Carter.

The former first lady, who was diagnosed with dementia in May, died at age 96 on Nov. 19, just days after entering hospice care at her home in Plains, Georgia. Her memorial service will be held at the Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at Emory University in Atlanta, according to The Carter Center.

The Tuesday service is invitation-only and includes a list of current and former lawmakers. President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are set to attend, according to the White House. Former first ladies Michelle Obama and Melania Trump are also expected to attend, according to The Carter Center.

Rosalynn Carter, a fierce mental health advocate, was married to Jimmy Carter, who entered hospice care in February, for 77 years. He became the longest-living president in 2019.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished. She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me,” Carter said in a statement after his wife’s death.

Ceremonies honoring the former first lady will take place from Monday to Wednesday, according to the Carter Center. A wreath-laying and repose ceremony is set to occur Monday and a private funeral service and interment is scheduled for Wednesday.

