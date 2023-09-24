Jimmy Carter visits Georgia peanut festival ahead of his 99th birthday

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, made a surprise visit to the Plains Peanut Festival in Georgia on Saturday, the Carter Center wrote in a social media post.

The visit took place just about a week before Carter's 99th birthday, which is on Oct. 1. Video shows the pair riding through the festival in a black SUV.

"We're betting peanut butter ice cream is on the menu for lunch," the Carter Center said, alluding to the former president's favorite ice cream flavor. The Carters attended the festival last year, too.

Peanut farming was a mainstay of the former president's upbringing in Plains, Georgia. The former first lady, who was also born in Plains, worked in the peanut business after their marriage "managing the accounts of the peanut, fertilizer, and seed enterprise," according to her White House biography.

The couple marked their 77th wedding anniversary in July. They hold the record for the longest presidential marriage.

Carter has been receiving hospice care at home since February. He became the oldest living former president in U.S. history in 2019. The former first lady, who was diagnosed with dementia in May, continues to live at home with her husband.

