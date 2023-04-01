Jimmy Fallon Buries His Head In His Hands Over New Donald Trump Gaffe

“Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon buried his head in his hands Friday after Donald Trump reacted to his indictment with what appeared to be a glaring typo.

The former president had furiously responded to news of his legal trouble by seemingly misspelling “indicted” as “INDICATED” in one of his all-caps statements to social media Thursday. The indictment comes as Trump is investigated over a hush-money payment to a porn actor.

“When asked how he’ll plead, Trump wrote ‘nut gravy,’” Fallon joked on his show.

Elsewhere in his monologue, the late night comedian suggested a title for a new Trump book and dished out some relatively “good news” for the ex-POTUS.

Watch Fallon’s full monologue here:

