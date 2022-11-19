Jimmy Fallon Imagines The Humiliating Way Donald Trump May Try To Avoid Probe

Jimmy Fallon joked Friday about how Donald Trump may try to wriggle out of a wide-ranging investigation into the former president, which will be overseen by a special counsel newly appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“As we speak, Trump is squeezing into a turkey costume to trick [President Joe] Biden into pardoning him,” cracked “The Tonight Show” host, referring to the White House’s Thanksgiving tradition.

“Gobble gobble, gobble gobble,” Fallon continued in a Trump imitation.

Watch Fallon’s full monologue here:

Related...