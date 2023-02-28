Jimmy Fallon impersonates Neil Young Singing Angela Bassett DId the Thing

Jalopnik

On February 2, as China’s high altitude balloon drifted over the continental United States, the Air Force sent two U-2 spy planes to scope it out. The planes, Cold War relics still flying fine this far into the 21st century, can operate above 70,000 feet, making them the only crewed plane that could descend to view the balloon. One of the U-2 pilots took a selfie with the balloon, the plane’s wing and the pilot’s face shield in the frame, and the U-2's shadow visible on the balloon’s dome.