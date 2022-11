MarketWatch

An influential Federal Reserve official briefly spooked the stock (SPX) and bond (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) markets on Thursday by warning that the central bank may have to raise interest rates much further than the market has been expecting. First some background, and then I’ll explain what the Fed official got wrong. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in a speech Thursday that the federal funds rate (FF00) —now in a range of 3.75% to 4%—would probably have to rise much further to put a damper on inflation.