71

Jimmy Fallon Slams Donald Trump With Stinging Slogan For His Trading Cards

Lee Moran
·1 min read

Jimmy Fallon joined in with the mockery of Donald Trump after the former president’s much-hyped “major announcement” turned out to be the underwhelming launch of a digital trading cards collection.

Fallon, on Thursday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” said that “even the most die-hard Trump supporters were like, ‘OK, now I’m worried.’”

“If you saw that at 2 a.m., would you be like, ’Am I having an Ambien dream?” he continued. “You know your campaign isn’t going well when your re-election strategy is, ‘Maybe people will like me as a Pokemon.’”

Fallon then suggested a catchphrase for Trump:

“These cards are like classified documents — you’ve got to catch them all.”

Watch Fallon’s full monologue here:

Related...

Recommended Stories