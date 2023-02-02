Jimmy Fallon Spots Tom Brady Retirement Video Clue That Suggests What’s Next

Tom Brady is done with the NFL “for good” and Jimmy Fallon thinks he knows what’s next for the superstar quarterback.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” Fallon joked the “deserted landscape behind” Brady in his video announcing his retirement meant he’s landed a role on HBO’s “The Last Of Us.”

Failing scoring a part in the post-apocalyptic drama, Fallon later aired a promo for what could be Brady’s next gig — in “The Bachelor.”

Watch the video here:

