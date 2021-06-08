Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel laugh at Trump's apocryphal backward-pants 'wardrobe malfunction'

Peter Weber, Senior editor
·2 min read
"This weekend, former President Trump spoke at North Carolina's Republican convention, but all anyone's talking about is the way his pants looked," Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "It's like he's wearing a fanny pack on the inside of his pants. It looks like he bumped into something and his pants deployed an airbag." But mostly, he said, "a lot of people are saying it looks like his pants were on backward — well, it's already inspired a new ad." The tagline: "You're gonna like the way your front butt looks. I guarantee it."

Trump "said a bunch of stuff" at the North Carolina GOP convention, "but nobody paid attention because it looked like he wore his pants backwards," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. There didn't appear to be a zipper, suggesting "he shares a tailor with a Ken doll or he spends so much time yanking stuff out of his keister, he just likes to have the zipper back there to make it easy."

Sadly, "the backward pants party abruptly ended when the fact-shacklers over at Snopes.com clarified no, the former president did not wear his pants backwards," Colbert sighed. It turns out that when you look at the high-resolution photo, "its clear he's got a zipper. Normally when you pay that much attention to his crotch, you get $130,000. But this is alarming, because it can only mean one thing: Something on the internet isn't true!"

"Fiberacci did 90 minutes of mostly old material," but his apparent backwards-pants "wardrobe malfunction" stole the show, Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "Poor Mike Pence didn't know which end to kiss, it was very confusing." Trump's pants reversal "was just a revolting illusion," but it spawned real "hilarious headlines," he said, and "backward-seeming pants seems to be a problem for Republican politicians in general."

"This is a shocker: Fox News didn't even show Trump's speech," Kimmel said. "It's like if TBS passed on a new episode of Big Bang Theory — it's unheard of."

