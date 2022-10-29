Jimmy Fallon Has Stinging Suggestion For Why Herschel Walker Is Climbing In Polls

Jimmy Fallon joked on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show” that he’s “actually not surprised” that Donald Trump-backed former football star Herschel Walker is reportedly climbing in the polls in his Georgia U.S. Senate race against Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.

“He’s somehow the most anti- and pro-abortion candidate of all time,” Fallon cracked about Walker.

Walker is running on a staunch anti-abortion ticket and has faced accusations of hypocrisy over allegations he paid for two women to end their pregnancies. Walker denies the claims.

“Amazing. Never seen anything like it,” Fallon added.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

