Jimmy Fallon Sums Up Oprah Winfrey's Thumbs-Down To Mehmet Oz With A Classic Meme

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Friday used a classic online gag to sum up Oprah Winfrey’s endorsement of Democrat John Fetterman in the race for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

Winfrey announced this week she was backing Fetterman over his GOP rival, Mehmet Oz. Winfrey, of course, helped turn the Donald Trump-backed Oz into a household name via his regular spot on her daytime show.

Fallon imagined Oz responding to the news with the “distracted boyfriend” or “man looking at other woman” meme.

