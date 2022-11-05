Jimmy Fallon Sums Up Oprah's Thumbs-Down To Mehmet Oz With A Classic Meme

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Friday used a classic online gag to sum up Oprah Winfrey’s endorsement of Democrat John Fetterman in the race for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

Winfrey announced this week that she was backing Fetterman over his GOP rival, Mehmet Oz, in Tuesday’s midterm elections. Winfrey, of course, had helped turn Oz, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, into a household name via his regular spot on her daytime show.

Fallon imagined Oz responding to the news with the meme sometimes known as “distracted boyfriend” or “man looking at other woman.”

Watch Fallon’s full monologue here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

